'No-Maintenance Guarantee' with 50-Year Warranty Offered on Snow Retention Products from Rocky Mountain Snow Guards

Durable snow guards installed in a soldier row pattern that are warranted for 50 years on the roof by Rocky Mountain Snow Guards. Powder-coated Everest 16 snow guards placed on a DaVinci Slate roof require no maintenance and will help keep snow from avalanching off the synthetic roof. Experts at Rocky Mountain Snow Guards create snow retention layouts for roofs to maximize safe snow distribution.

“No-Maintenance Guarantee,” 50-Year Warranty and Free Layout & Quote Services make Rocky Mountain Snow Guards' snow retention systems attractive to homeowners.

Our mission is to provide a ‘permanent solution’ for safe snow release on roofs. This means we’re providing a product we trust will not fail.” — Brian Cross - Sales and Operations|Partner, Rocky Mountain Snow Guards

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners have enough chores to worry about without being concerned about maintaining the snow retention systems on their roofs. That’s why Rocky Mountain Snow Guards provides both a “No-Maintenance Guarantee” and a 50-Year Warranty on their snow guards and fence-style snow retention systems.

According to Brian Cross, Sales and Operations/Partner of Rocky Mountain Snow Guards, the company’s products are not affected by severe weather conditions or contrasting freezing and soaring temperatures. Snow guards and snow fences from Rocky Mountain Snow Guards are impact-, wind-, moss- and algae-resistant.

“In addition, the bulk of our products resist rust,” says Cross. “The exception being our CorGard and raw steel snow fences. These are intended to rust naturally to match the rusty metal corrugated or standing seam roofs to which they’re attached. Aside from these pieces, all our other products resist rusting.”

Rocky Mountain Snow Guards products are also backed by a 50-Year Warranty, the most aggressive snow retention product warranty in the industry. Both the product warranty and no-maintenance guarantee provide peace of mind for homeowners.

“Every product we sell is warranted for 50 years against defects in material and workmanship in normal winter weather conditions,” says Cross. “This includes degradation of the metal itself which could result in structural product failure. Both the extensiveness and time length of the warranty is uncommon in our industry.”



Roof Maintenance? “Nope, Not Me,” say Homeowners

The No-Maintenance Guarantee from Rocky Mountain Snow Guards is especially appealing to homeowners who place regular roof inspections and maintenance as their lowest home maintenance priority. According to the 2024 Home Maintenance Study commissioned by The Hanover Insurance Group®, checking roofs was the least likely project tackled nationwide by homeowners.

A full 62 percent of respondents surveyed in The Harris Poll said they were not likely to inspect their roof for damaged shingles or sealants. However, the roof is the primary source of protection for a home during severe weather. It takes the brunt of high winds, hail, rain and, of course, snow. What’s the solution? Roofing products with strong guarantees and warrantees.

“It’s a given that if you need snow retention for your roof that you’re living in a geographic area that takes a beating during winter months,” says Cross. “That’s why we create our snow guards and fences to stand up to the roughest weather conditions, year after year.

“While homeowners should indeed have their roofing systems checked regularly by a roofing professional, they don’t have to worry about our snow retention system. Once installed, Rocky Mountain Snow Guard pieces are warranted and guaranteed to last for decades into the future.”

Free Layout and Quote Service

Cross relates that, as with any product, the snow retention system items must be installed per manufacturer instructions and designed, project specific layout, to be protected by the warranty.

“Our mission is to provide a ‘permanent solution’ for safe snow release on roofs,” says Cross. “This means we’re providing a product we trust will not fail. It also means we encourage homeowners and roofing contractors to take advantage of the 3-Day Guarantee on Free Layout and Quote Services for Single-Family Homes offered by Rocky Mountain Snow Guards.”

The Quote Department at Rocky Mountain Snow Guards routinely creates about 30 free project quotes a day. Architects, contractors and homeowners send in blueprints or reports from EagleView™, RoofScope®, and Hover®. The customized snow retention plans, product lists and installation instructions are created for free for each project. Products are then shipped to each jobsite.

Roofer Viewpoint

“When you talk to the people at Rocky Mountain Snow Guards, you realize that what they actually do is engineer a snow retention system that is specifically designed for your project,” says Joe Westra, co-owner of Summit Point Roofing Company out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. “They take into account things such as the snow load for your region, pitch, roofing material, and a variety of other factors when putting together an architectural plan.

“Then they send you detailed quantities, installation instructions and diagrams. Once you have all of that, installing the snow retention system is as simple as following their instructions.”

Rocky Mountain Snow Guards, Inc. manufactures snow guards and fence-style snow retention systems designed to protect people and property. The company offers free layouts and quotes for product placement. Metal products are warrantied for 50 years. Proud Corporate Partner of Freedom Service Dogs and founder of National Snow Guards Safety Month. For details visit www.rockymountainsnowguards.com or call 1-877-414-7606.

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