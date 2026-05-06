Vermont, Connecticut State Police identify human remains connected to 2001 missing persons case
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
and
CONNECTICUT
STATE POLICE
Vermont, Connecticut State Police identify human remains
connected to 2001 missing persons case
HARTLAND,
Vermont (Monday, May 4, 2026) — The Vermont State Police has received
confirmation that human remains found in 2006 in Connecticut are those of a man
who went missing while fishing in Vermont five years earlier.
Vermont
residents Brian Cranfield, 37, of Weathersfield and Terry Brinegar, 44, of
Mount Holly were fishing together April 9, 2001, on a boat at Sumner Falls in
Hartland when the vessel overturned. Both men were presumed drowned. Brinegar’s
body was found April 24, 2001, at the Bellows Falls Dam, but Cranfield’s
remains could not be located.
In October
2006, the Connecticut State Police recovered a human skull along the
Connecticut River in the town of Haddam. Following DNA testing in summer 2025
by the Connecticut Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities sent
material from the skull to Othram, a Texas business that uses DNA testing and
forensic genetic genealogy to assist police investigations by identifying
victims, locating missing persons, and uncovering perpetrators of crime.
The
Connecticut State Police obtained a DNA sample from Cranfield’s brother and
sent the sample to Othram for comparison. This past weekend, Othram notified
CSP the sample matched the skull discovered in 2006, providing confirmation of
Cranfield’s identity. CSP subsequently informed the Vermont State Police of the
match.
This
incident is not considered suspicious, and the Vermont State Police case is now
closed.
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