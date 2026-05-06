New PropTech Platform 'TwoKeys' Eliminates the Group Chat Chaos for House-Hunting Couples and Roommates

End house-hunting group chat chaos. TwoKeys' new platform lets couples and roommates track properties, share notes, and schedule viewings in one central hub.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anyone who has recently tried to buy a home with a partner or rent an apartment with roommates knows the logistical nightmare that follows. It usually involves endless group chats, scattered property links, and frantic spreadsheets trying to track who booked which viewing. Today, TwoKeys officially announces the launch of its new collaborative property-tracking platform, designed specifically to bring order to the chaos of co-shopping for real estate.While the PropTech industry has historically focused heavily on tools for landlords and real estate agents, the actual consumer experience of house-hunting as a group has been largely ignored. TwoKeys fills this critical gap by providing a centralized hub where co-buyers and co-renters can seamlessly track properties, share notes, and manage viewing schedules together."The current housing market is stressful enough without losing track of an amazing listing because the link got buried in a text thread," says Patrick Fic, Founder of TwoKeys. "We built TwoKeys because house-hunting is inherently a team sport, whether you're a couple looking for your first home or three friends trying to coordinate rental viewings. We wanted to build a single source of truth that keeps everyone on the exact same page."Key Features Driving the Collaborative Experience:Centralized Property Boards: Users can save links from any major real estate or rental site into one shared dashboard, eliminating lost tabs and disorganized texts.Collaborative Viewing Schedules: Co-shoppers can track upcoming open houses and private viewings, ensuring no scheduling conflicts arise.Shared Notes and Ratings: After a viewing, users can privately rate properties and share notes with their group, making the final decision-making process transparent and data-driven.By shifting the focus away from property management and squarely onto the consumer's collaborative experience, TwoKeys is modernizing how groups navigate the high-stakes real estate market.For more information on how Two Keys is streamlining the collaborative house-hunting experience, or to create a free shared search, visit the TwoKeys website . Alternatively, you can sign up directly here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.