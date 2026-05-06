TopDawg Featured by LA Weekly for Helping Retailers Use U.S. Dropshipping Suppliers on Amazon and Walmart

TopDawg was featured by LA Weekly for helping retailers use U.S.-based suppliers, fast domestic shipping, and marketplace integrations to dropship on Amazon and Walmart.

LA Weekly highlights TopDawg’s Amazon and Walmart integrations, U.S. supplier network, compliance tools, and fast domestic fulfillment.

TopDawg is helping retailers build stronger marketplace businesses with verified U.S. suppliers, faster fulfillment, and automation built for Amazon and Walmart.” — Darren DeFeo, CEO, TopDawg

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TopDawg, a leading U.S.-based wholesale dropshipping platform, was recently featured in LA Weekly in an article titled “How to Do US Dropshipping on Amazon and Walmart With TopDawg.” The article highlights how TopDawg helps online retailers source products from verified U.S. wholesale suppliers and sell them through major marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart.

The LA Weekly feature explains how marketplace sellers can use TopDawg’s domestic dropshipping platform to access U.S.-based suppliers, automate product and inventory workflows, and support faster delivery expectations on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace. The article also notes that TopDawg has been accepted into the Amazon Service Provider Network and is listed as a Walmart Marketplace Approved Solution Provider.

As more e-commerce sellers look for alternatives to overseas sourcing, long shipping delays, tariff uncertainty, and retail-arbitrage risks, TopDawg’s U.S. dropshipping model gives retailers a more reliable way to build and scale marketplace businesses using domestic wholesale suppliers.

LA Weekly Highlights TopDawg’s Role in Amazon and Walmart Dropshipping

The LA Weekly article outlines the practical differences between compliant dropshipping and retail arbitrage, emphasizing that both Amazon and Walmart require sellers to remain the seller of record, manage customer relationships, and avoid sourcing products from other retailers.

TopDawg supports this marketplace-compliant model by connecting retailers with verified U.S. suppliers rather than retail sources. Through its platform, retailers can access more than 500,000 wholesale products from over 3,000 U.S. suppliers, with tools designed to automate inventory updates, order routing, tracking uploads, and marketplace fulfillment workflows.

For Amazon sellers, TopDawg connects through Amazon’s Selling Partner API, helping retailers sync product data, inventory levels, orders, and tracking information more efficiently. For Walmart sellers, TopDawg’s Walmart Marketplace integration helps retailers connect their stores, publish products, and manage supplier fulfillment through a centralized dashboard.

Why U.S.-Based Dropshipping Matters for Marketplace Sellers

Retailers selling on Amazon and Walmart face increasing pressure to meet fast shipping expectations, maintain accurate inventory, and protect account performance metrics. Traditional overseas dropshipping models often pose challenges, including long delivery windows, customs delays, tariff exposure, inconsistent tracking, and poor customer experience.

TopDawg’s U.S.-based dropshipping platform is designed to address these challenges by partnering with suppliers who ship from warehouses and distribution centers within the United States. This domestic fulfillment model helps retailers offer faster delivery, reduce uncertainty around landed costs, and build a stronger post-purchase experience for their customers.

For marketplace sellers, domestic sourcing can also support better operational control. Accurate inventory data, automated order routing, and faster tracking updates are especially important for retailers selling on Amazon and Walmart, where shipping performance and customer satisfaction can directly affect listing visibility, Buy Box eligibility, and long-term account health.

Helping Retailers Avoid Retail Arbitrage Risks

One key point in the LA Weekly article is the importance of avoiding retail arbitrage when dropshipping on Amazon or Walmart. Retail arbitrage typically involves purchasing products from another retailer and shipping them directly to a customer, which can create policy violations when another retailer’s branding, invoice, or packing slip appears in the package.

TopDawg’s model is different. The platform connects retailers with wholesale suppliers, not competing retail marketplaces. This distinction helps sellers build a more legitimate supplier foundation while maintaining control over pricing, branding, customer communication, and returns.

TopDawg also offers branded packing slips on eligible plans, allowing retailers to present their own business identity to customers. This feature is especially important for marketplace sellers who must remain clearly identified as the seller of record.

Quote From TopDawg Leadership

“Being featured by LA Weekly is an exciting recognition of what we have been building at TopDawg for years,” said Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. “Retailers want to sell on Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, WooCommerce, eBay, and other channels, but they need reliable U.S. suppliers, automation, and faster fulfillment to compete. Our mission is to give sellers a better way to dropship using verified domestic suppliers instead of relying on overseas marketplaces or risky retail-arbitrage models.”

Amazon and Walmart Integrations Support Multi-Channel Ecommerce Growth

TopDawg’s Amazon and Walmart integrations are part of the company’s broader multi-channel ecommerce strategy. The platform also supports other major e-commerce systems, including Shopify, WooCommerce, eBay, and additional marketplace and store integrations.

By centralizing supplier access, product data, inventory updates, orders, and tracking workflows, TopDawg helps retailers manage multiple sales channels through a single supplier fulfillment platform. This allows sellers to diversify their e-commerce businesses while continuing to rely on U.S.-based wholesale suppliers and domestic shipping workflows.

For retailers seeking to expand beyond a single storefront, TopDawg provides the infrastructure needed to test products, list across channels, automate fulfillment, and reduce the manual work traditionally associated with dropshipping.

U.S. Dropshipping Suppliers as a Strategic Advantage

The e-commerce landscape continues to shift as retailers respond to higher customer expectations, changing tariff policies, and growing demand for faster delivery. Many sellers who previously relied on overseas suppliers are now seeking domestic alternatives to improve delivery speed, reduce operational risk, and provide more predictable costs.

TopDawg’s U.S. supplier network gives retailers access to a broad catalog of wholesale products across major consumer categories. Because products ship from within the United States, sellers can better align with the delivery standards expected by Amazon, Walmart, and today’s online shoppers.

This domestic-first approach positions TopDawg as a strong option for entrepreneurs, marketplace sellers, and established ecommerce businesses looking to build more resilient dropshipping operations.

Learn More About TopDawg’s Amazon and Walmart Dropshipping Solutions

Retailers can learn more about TopDawg’s U.S.-based dropshipping platform by visiting:

👉https://topdawg.com/dropshipping/companies-platform/retailers/sales-channels

Amazon sellers can learn more about TopDawg’s Amazon dropshipping integration here:

👉https://topdawg.com/dropshipping/companies-platform/amazon-dropshipping-app

Walmart sellers can learn more about TopDawg’s Walmart dropshipping integration here:

👉https://topdawg.com/dropshipping/companies-platform/walmart-dropshipping-app

About TopDawg

TopDawg is a U.S.-based wholesale dropshipping platform that connects online retailers with more than 3,000 verified American suppliers and over 500,000 wholesale products. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, TopDawg helps retailers automate product sourcing, inventory updates, order fulfillment, tracking, and multi-channel ecommerce operations. The platform supports integrations with Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, WooCommerce, and other major e-commerce systems.

Learn more at https://topdawg.com

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