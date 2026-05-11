CDM Inc. Named Exclusive Global Distributor of the StartStick Portable Ground Power Unit for Military Ground Vehicles

StartStick Portable Ground Power Unit Targets Military Ground Vehicles

Cableless Design Targets Mission Safety, Operational Security and Efficiency in Mission-Critical Operations

TURNERSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDM, Inc., a full line distributor of interconnect products, and manufacturer of engineered cable assemblies and fabricated metalworks, today announced it has been named exclusive global distributor of ABS’s (Aviation Battery Systems LLC) StartStick . Portable and lightweight, the NATO-Spec StartStick GPU military ground power unit is uniquely engineered to streamline the jump-start process, minimize soldiers’ exposure when outside vehicles, while eliminating the need for a second vehicle while slave-starting a disabled vehicle.StartStick’s distinctive engineering together with its exclusive design, target mobility, reliability, as well as ease-of-use. The lightweight, compact GPU measures 17.25” L x 7.31” W x 4.27” and, unlike slave cables, weighs approximately 20 lbs. The unit is uniquely operable by only one person, whereas traditional jump starts involve 4-or-more personnel to accomplish the process. Compatible with any military ground vehicle, tailored kits are available which meet HUMVEE, MRAP, MI Abrams Tank, plus bulldozer power requirements. The GPU notably provides 3,000 to 4,000 starts before requiring overhaul, which significantly outperforms conventional lead-acid batteries. StartStick moreover optimizes depot efficiency as its employment eliminates the need for heavy battery carts.Provided with an integrated NATO connector to further optimize global connectivity in MIL-SPEC applications, StartSticks are certified and tested to MIL-STD-819H as well as UNDOT 38.3 standards. Notably offered is a MRAP NATO Relo Kit which provides a second NATO DC receptacle to allow connector access from within the vehicle, along with a HUMVEE Relo Kit to facilitate the relocation of a NATO DC receptacle from inside the vehicle. A Humvee M134d Turret Mount Kit, which is singularly engineered for HUMVEE turrets to power the M134 weapon system, is also available.Featuring a MIL-STD-810H durable case, integrated heater and advanced battery manager, units additionally boast a digital display for real-time monitoring of battery charging and status. Startstick’s technical specifications include a 19.4 Ah capacity as well as 26.4 V nominal voltage. Maximum current (pulse) is 1600 Amps or 400 Amps (cont.). Approximate discharge time is 60 mins., while charge time after one start is 30-40 min.; 5.6 hrs. (approx.) from dead battery. Depending on variables, users can expect approximately 20 starts and 1,000 charge cycles. AC charger input is 110/240 V (50/60 hz), whereas operating temperature ranges from 22 to 140° F. Storage temperature range is -40 to140° F.About CDM CDM Inc. , founded in 1993, specializes in the distribution of interconnect products, together with the manufacturing of engineered cable assemblies and fabricated metalworks. The company is headquartered in Southern New Jersey, where it operates from a 43,000 square foot, state-of-the-art distribution, and manufacturing facility. CDM further maintains a 51,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Salisbury, MD, as well as regional sales offices in Texas, Alabama, and Florida. In providing unsurpassed customer service and technical support, CDM has become a valued partner to leading military contractors, aircraft manufacturers, communications providers, and medical diagnostic equipment leaders.Connect with CDM Incorporated:### ### ###PHOTO CAPTION

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