Keith Wallace Earns Verified Agent Status on Agent Review, Boosting Consumer Trust in Life & Health Insurance Nationwide

Keith Wallace Verified Insurance Agent

Keith Wallace earns Verified Agent status on Agent Review, helping strengthen consumer confidence in life and health insurance services nationwide.

Being verified gives clients added confidence that they’re working with someone who values trust, integrity, and long-term relationships” — Keith Wallace

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith Wallace, a seasoned life and health insurance professional with nearly 36 years of industry experience, has earned Verified Agent status on Agent Review , the nation’s leading third-party platform for verified insurance agents, consumer education, and agent credibility. The Verified Agent designation is awarded to insurance professionals who meet standards for monthly licensing verification, industry experience, and consumer-first service. This recognition positions Wallace among a select group of trusted insurance advisors across the United States who are independently validated for their insurance expertise. “Being recognized as a Verified Agent is more than an achievement, it’s a responsibility,” said Keith Wallace. “Consumers today are looking for clarity, trust, and guidance in an increasingly complex insurance landscape. Agent Review is creating a platform that delivers exactly that.”Agent Review is transforming how consumers search for and connect with insurance agents by combining independent verification with education and localized discovery. The platform helps individuals and families better understand insurance options while connecting them with verified local agents based on credentials, expertise, and performance. With more than 80 percent of consumers beginning their search for life insurance, health insurance, and Medicare coverage online, many are overwhelmed by fragmented information and digital-only solutions. While consumers have become more informed, effective insurance planning still requires professional guidance.“Consumers are doing more research than ever before, but research alone does not equal results,” said Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review. “Insurance planning requires strategy. Without the right guidance, even well-intentioned decisions can fall short. Verified Agents like Keith represent a higher standard of trust, accountability, and long-term planning.” Agent Review is free to use and offers tools designed to support smarter insurance decisions, including cost-of-care calculators and multilingual translation features. These tools are especially valuable for individuals navigating Medicare enrollment, life insurance coverage options, and retirement planning strategies across diverse communities.As the insurance industry continues to evolve, verification is becoming a critical factor in consumer decision-making. Keith Wallace’s Verified Agent status reinforces his commitment to transparency, education, and delivering tailored insurance solutions that align with long-term financial goals. “Being verified gives clients added confidence that they’re working with someone who values trust, integrity, and long-term relationships,” said Keith Wallace. Consumers searching for a verified insurance agent in Washington or anywhere in the United States can confidently connect with professionals like Keith Wallace through Agent Review’s trusted platform.About Kieth Wallace Keith Wallace is an equity partner with Trucordia Insurance Services, LLC with a focus on helping clients with Medicare, life insurance, ACA and group coverages. Having started in the business in 1990 he has experienced many changes in the marketplace. He currently serves as the Secretary/Treasurer for the National Association of Benefit Insurance Professionals which has 12,000 members nationwide. His wife, Jodi Wallace, and Keith have two adult children and their first grandchild joined the family in early 2023! Work life balance is an artform for Keith and he enjoys golf, pickleball, hiking, boating, reading and binging on the latest hot streaming seriesAbout Agent ReviewAgent Review is the nation’s leading independent platform for verified insurance professionals, built to enhance consumer trust, education, and transparency. Consumers can research insurance topics, compare options, and connect with verified agents based on credentials, expertise, and performance. At the same time, Agent Review empowers insurance professionals to establish credibility, strengthen their digital presence, and improve discoverability in an increasingly AI-driven, search-first world helping them stand out online and build more trusted client relationships.

Agent Review - Verified Agent Feature Review

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.