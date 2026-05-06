Easterseals Northern California's Driving Change Golf Classic Raises Funds & Awareness While Celebrating Neurodiversity

ESNorCal adult program participants with their fathers at the 2025 Driving Change Golf Classic. Left to right: Sean, Mike, Joe and Eric.

Golfers Take to the Olympic Club’s Renowned Lake Course in Support of Nonprofit’s Services for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

[It’s] a powerful opportunity for our community to come together and make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families served by Easterseals Northern California.” — Jim Ernest

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a showing of inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities like autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, golfers will take to the world-famous Olympic Club on Monday, June 1, to raise awareness and vital funds for family services at Easterseals Northern California (ESNorCal).Attendees, patients, supporters and sponsors, including title sponsor Provident Credit Union, will play a round at the course that’s played host to five U.S. Opens, two Tour Championships and a U.S. Women’s Open and is slated for the 2028 PGA Championship and 2033 Ryder Cup . The all-day event will raise critical funds while emphasizing how sports can foster a sense of community, opportunity and achievement for all.“When our program participants and supporters come together like this through sport and fundraising, it really reflects inclusion in action by creating space for everyone to participate, connect and be celebrated equally, which further supports our mission of building a more equitable world for people with developmental disabilities,” said ESNorCal Vice President of Programs Kalina Hatzell, who’s been with the organization for more than a decade. “It’s one of the things I love most about Easterseals NorCal, is getting to see that inclusion in action.”For nearly 100 years, Easterseals Northern California has been dedicated to serving local families through person-centered programs and various support services throughout the full lifespan.Families in ESNorCal’s services, local businesses, volunteers and board members from across ESNorCal’s family of companies will join the celebration and take part in unique activities on the greens, which will make playing the course even more impactful.“The Driving Change Golf Classic is more than just a day on the course – it’s a powerful opportunity for our community to come together and make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families served by Easterseals Northern California,” said Jim Ernest, ESNorCal board member and president and CEO of Provident Credit Union. “We are excited to be part of an event that drives awareness and resources to such a vital cause, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this year’s tournament will create.”Mike, a golfer at last year’s outing and father of a participant in ESNorCal’s Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program, said: “My son, Sean, had never played an 18-hole course before. He wasn’t sure he would do it but he played every shot he could and wanted to play more.”“I felt like one of the coolest things was that you have all these folks who raised impactful dollars and are extremely generous, and you have guests like me. We were all there together,” Mike added. “Donors get a chance to see where they are having an impact.”Supporters come together yearly to celebrate the community and contribute to the non-profit organization’s mission help make the services and programs across the region – from San Jose to the Oregon border – accessible and impactful for the 5,200 individuals served by ESNorCal annually.For ticket purchases and sponsorship, or to learn more about Easterseals Northern California, please visit www.esnorcal.org About Easterseals Northern CaliforniaThe behavioral health non-profit, founded in 1927, provides clinical services to ensure that all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families have the kind of care and support that can be better connected to fill gaps in human services across an individual’s lifespan. Easterseals Northern California serves children, youth and adults, and provides more than 288,000 hours of direct service annually to individuals and their families across 24 Northern California counties. For more information, visit: www.esnorcal.org

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