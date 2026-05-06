Hummingbird Advisory Partners and Coeus Consulting Announce Alliance to Help Phoenix Healthcare Providers Adopt AI

Coeus Consulting and Hummingbird Advisory Partners

Hummingbird Advisory and Coeus Consulting announce a strategic alliance to help Phoenix healthcare providers implement AI solutions safely and responsibly.

"AI adoption in healthcare gets sold as a software decision," Schatz said.” — Curt Schatz

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummingbird Advisory Partners, a healthcare technology advisory firm, and Coeus Consulting, a Phoenix-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider, today announced a strategic alliance to help healthcare organizations across the Southwest adopt artificial intelligence responsibly."This partnership establishes a new gold standard for small-to-medium healthcare clinics, providers, and medical device firms," said John Gormally, Marketing Coordinator for Coeus Consulting. "By integrating expert- managed IT services , we are empowering our clients to scale their AI healthcare capabilities while ensuring robust resilience against cyberattacks."The alliance pairs Hummingbird's healthcare strategy, operating model, and AI-readiness work with Coeus's managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services. The combined offering is built for clinics, specialty practices, dental groups, hospice providers, and regional healthcare organizations evaluating AI adoption, but without the internal CIO or CISO bandwidth to lead both the strategy and the technical foundation work simultaneously."Most healthcare leaders we talk to aren't asking whether to adopt AI. They're asking what they need to fix first," said Curt Schatz, founder of Hummingbird Advisory Partners. "Pilots running on top of a fragmented infrastructure tend to fail quietly or expose the organization to risks nobody priced into the project. This partnership exists to help providers do foundational work before the headlines."A combined engagement modelThe two firms work together on engagements that require solving both halves of the problem at once. Hummingbird leads on healthcare technology strategy, AI-readiness assessments, modernization roadmaps, and execution support. Coeus leads the managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance foundation on which AI adoption depends. Engagements are jointly scoped from the beginning, and accountability is shared. Neither firm could deliver this kind of work on its own."AI adoption in healthcare gets sold as a software decision," Schatz said. "It's actually an operating, security, and infrastructure decision happening at the same time. That's the governance in mind. Most lack the internal CIO or CISO bandwidth to lead both the strategy and the operational rebuild at once and want a single accountable partnership rather than two disconnected vendors.For organizations that don't fit that profile, the firms intend to be straightforward about it. "We'd rather tell someone they don't need this engagement than scope one that doesn't fit," Schatz said.For more informationHealthcare leaders interested in an AI-readiness conversation can reach Hummingbird at HummingbirdAdvisoryPartners.com or Coeus at coe.us/ai-healthcare-partnership.About Hummingbird Advisory PartnersHummingbird Advisory Partners works with MSOs, health systems, and specialty practices on the technology and operations decisions that don't fit neatly into a vendor pitch. The firm's team has run healthcare IT from inside the operator seat, leading EHR consolidations, M&A integrations, and post-acquisition IT operations at scale, and brings that experience to advisory work for organizations facing similar challenges. More atHummingbirdAdvisoryPartners.com.Media Contact Curt Schatz, Managing Principalcurt.schatz@hummingbirdadvisorypartners.com 951-394-2453About Coeus ConsultingCoeus Consulting provides managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services to organizations across Arizona, California, Nevada, and the broader Southwest. Founded in Phoenix, Coeus serves SMB and mid-market organizations, including healthcare providers operating in regulated environments.More at coe.us.Media Contact John Gormally, Marketing Coordinator Coeus Consultingjgormally@coe.us 602-631-332

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