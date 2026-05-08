New Book Explores Themes of Faith, Redemption, and Personal Growth

James Nana Ofori Attah Cover of 21 Things I Wish I Knew Early in Life by James Nana Ofori Attah, an inspiring and faith-driven guide offering powerful life lessons on purpose, growth, and personal transformation. A compelling visual preview of 21 Things I Wish I Knew Early in Life, an upcoming inspirational release that captures a journey of faith, personal growth, and transformation, soon to be available worldwide.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new book titled “21 Things I Wish I Knew Early in Life” is set for global release, offering readers a deeply personal and spiritually enriching guide to life, purpose, and transformation. This upcoming publication presents a compelling blend of real-life experiences, biblical principles, and practical wisdom designed to help individuals navigate life’s challenges and discover a higher purpose.Through 21 insightful chapters, the author reflects on a past marked by hardship, poor choices, and spiritual emptiness, ultimately leading to a life-changing encounter with faith. The book explores profound themes such as the consequences of actions, the power of redemption, the importance of purpose, and the transformative impact of embracing a spiritually grounded life. It emphasizes that life’s struggles and “messes” often carry hidden messages meant to guide individuals toward growth and fulfillment.Drawing from personal testimony and biblical teachings, the manuscript highlights how destructive paths, ranging from addiction and crime to moral struggles, can be overcome through faith, discipline, and self-awareness. It also reinforces the idea that every decision carries consequences, shaping one’s future in meaningful ways.Benefits for ReadersReaders who engage with this book will gain valuable life lessons that encourage personal growth , spiritual awakening, and resilience. It provides guidance on overcoming negative habits, making better decisions, and finding peace and purpose through faith. The book serves as both a motivational tool and a practical roadmap for those seeking clarity, direction, and a renewed sense of hope in their lives.With its relatable storytelling and impactful messages, “21 Things I Wish I Knew Early in Life” is poised to resonate with a global audience. The book will soon be available worldwide on major platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Waterstones.

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