Comer: D.C.’s Police Department Must Hand Over Records from Completed Internal Investigation Into Manipulated D.C. Crime Data

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement today after reports indicated that several Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officials in Washington, D.C., received termination notices related to the manipulation of crime data:

“The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s decision to terminate officials responsible for manipulating crime data and cultivating a culture of fear to advance their agenda is a step in the right direction. But make no mistake: these terminations are a direct result of the House Oversight Committee’s work exposing dangerous efforts by local MPD leaders to artificially lower crime statistics. Committee Democrats and D.C. leaders should be ashamed for running cover for corrupt MPD officials and labeling this Committee’s investigation as a ‘political stunt.’ Every single person who lives, works, or visits our nation’s capital deserves a safe city, yet it’s clear the American people were deliberately kept in the dark about the true crime rates in Washington. Our work is not done. I expect to receive MPD’s internal report and all related documents to ensure crime data is reported accurately and that anyone responsible for manipulation is held accountable.”

Background:



The House Oversight Committee, which holds jurisdiction over D.C. affairs, is fulfilling its constitutional duty by conducting robust oversight and holding D.C. officials accountable. On August 25, 2025, Committee Chairman Comer launched an investigation following disturbing allegations and whistleblower disclosures suggesting that MPD Chief Smith deliberately manipulated crime data on a widespread basis. Following the eight transcribed interviews conducted by the Committee with seasoned law enforcement commanders, Chief Smith announced her resignation on December 8, 2025. On December 14, 2025, an Oversight Committee staff report revealed that MPD Chief Pamela A. Smith pressured and at times directed commanders to manipulate crime data in order to maintain the appearance of low crime in the nation’s capital. The testimony included in the report also describes an environment under Chief Smith marked by fear, intimidation, threats, and retaliation—conditions that contributed directly to declining morale and the loss of experienced officers and commanders.

On April 28, 2026, Chairman Comer revealed that the Committee has learned MPD’s Internal Affairs Division has completed its investigation, which includes substantiated claims involving members of MPD’s leadership, and is now demanding all related documents and communications in MPD’s possession.