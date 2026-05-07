Call for Entries Now Open for 2027 Clean Beauty Awards: Shaping the Future of Clean Beauty Excellence

2027 Clean Beauty Awards Logo

The Clean Beauty Awards opens entries for its 12th annual program, recognizing high-performing clean beauty products across 21 categories.

TORONTO, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clean Beauty Awards, celebrating its 12th year, is officially opening its call for brand entries for the 2027 awards program. Recognized as one of the most credible and rigorous performance-based awards program in the clean beauty sector, CertClean’s Clean Beauty Awards celebrates products that deliver exceptional results while aligning with the growing demand for cleaner, safer beauty options.Clean Beauty brands from around the world are invited to submit products across 21 categories. The deadline for all submissions is July 24, 2026.As consumer demand for high-performing clean beauty products continues to rise, the Clean Beauty Awards has become a trusted benchmark for consumers, retailers, and industry professionals seeking products that truly perform. The program continues to spotlight brands that are raising the standard for product performance and innovation within the clean beauty space.“Now in our 12th year, the Clean Beauty Awards has become more than a recognition program — it has become a trusted signal of product performance within the clean beauty sector,” says Jenise Lee, CEO of CertClean and organizer of the Clean Beauty Awards. “Winning this award reflects a product’s ability to stand out amongst strong competition and resonate with experienced clean beauty users. We are proud to continue supporting brands that are helping shape the future of beauty through products that truly deliver.”Entries will be evaluated by a panel of over 100 clean beauty advocates, content creators, and industry experts across a three-month judging period. Products are tested and compared based on overall user experience and performance. Finalists and winners in each category will be announced during the online awards ceremony in February 2027.Last year’s Clean Beauty Awards welcomed 185 brands from over 24 countries, with 386 products evaluated by 117 judges — reflecting the continued growth and global reach of the clean beauty movement.Why Enter the Clean Beauty Awards?- Credibility & Trust: Winners receive the coveted Clean Beauty Awards Badge, signifying their product as a top performer in the clean beauty industry.- Retailer Exposure: Brands gain access to new retail opportunities as the Clean Beauty Awards are recognized by key players in the retail space.- Consumer Confidence: With increasing consumer demand for safe and effective beauty solutions, being a finalist or winner elevates a brand’s reputation and trustworthiness in the market.- Increased Visibility: Finalists and winners receive recognition through our extensive marketing campaigns, online ceremonies, and social media promotion.Registration Period for 2027 Clean Beauty Awards:- Super Early Bird (May 7-28, 2026): $129 USD/Product- Early Bird (May 29-June 26, 2026): $149 USD/Product- Regular (June 27-July 24, 2026): $199 USD/ProductKey Dates:- Registration Deadline: July 24, 2026- Judging Process: August 5 - November 3, 2026- Winners Announced: February 2027For detailed eligibility criteria, categories and submission guidelines, visit http://www.cleanbeautyawards.com/ About CertCleanCertClean is North America´s leading certification for safer skincare. CertClean screens ingredient lists for over 1,400 potentially harmful chemicals, recognizing beauty and personal care products free from these ingredients. With over 2000 products certified clean by CertClean, consumers can trust the CertClean label for safer choices in beauty and personal care.About Clean Beauty AwardsEstablished in 2015, the Clean Beauty Awards is the leading awards program recognizing the best-performing clean beauty and personal care products in the industry. This year, brands can enter their products in 21 categories: lipstick, lip care, eye care, eye colour, nail care, odour care, perfume, bath soak, body wash, body scrub, body care, sun care, hair wash, hair treatment, face cream, face serum, face oil, toner/mist, face mask, face scrub, and face wash. The 11th annual Clean Beauty Awards received more than 380 entries from Canada, the US, Europe, and throughout the Asia Pacific.

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