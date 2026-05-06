FESCO CLP JV Awarded Right to Compete on $2B Nationwide USACE Energy Resilience & Conservation Investment Program MATOC

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FESCO CLP JV (the “Company”), a joint venture between FESCO Energy LLC (“FESCO”), a leading energy services company providing resilient infrastructure to the federal government, and City Light & Power (“CLP”), a leading engineering, construction and operating company of power infrastructure systems across the United States, has been awarded a Multiple Award Task Order Contract (“MATOC”) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”), Louisville District. The MATOC’s $2 billion of shared capacity over 10 years directly funds design-bid-build and design-build services in support of the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (“ERCIP”) nationwide.Task Orders under the MATOC may include the design and construction of microgrids, power generation, Battery Energy Storage Systems and construction of new electrical and water infrastructure and associated subsystems for existing U.S. military facilities within the contiguous United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.The ERCIP MATOC enables the FESCO CLP JV and its member companies to continue supporting USACE’s resiliency and mission critical energy infrastructure programs nationwide."This MATOC award is instrumental for ongoing operational resilience within DOW and furthers strengthens FESCO’s standing within the federal government,” said Kara Thomas, FESCO Director of Federal Market Development. “Alongside our JV partner, City Light & Power, our team looks forward to partnering with USACE to drive critical energy and water system resilience at installations supporting our nation’s most valued resource, the warfighter.”“This MATOC award underscores City Light & Power’s long-standing commitment to delivering resilient, mission critical power infrastructure for the federal government. Through our joint venture with FESCO, we are uniquely positioned to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with reliable, forward looking energy solutions that enhance mission readiness nationwide,” said Tony Lercara, CLP Vice President of Business Development.About FESCO Energy – FESCO CLP JV Member CompanyFESCO Energy develops, engineers and constructs turnkey critical infrastructure projects to integrate cleantech solutions, demand side efficiency measures and energy generation assets for our customers. Our comprehensive offerings include onsite power generation solutions, energy and water efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and energy storage. FESCO Energy provides a wide range of budget neutral solutions including Energy as a Service (EaaS) contracts, power purchase agreements (PPAs), Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESCs) and Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs). FESCO Energy is a small business providing energy services for federal agencies, commercial and industrial customers and regulated Utility’s under their Public Utility Areawide Contract(s).For additional information please visit www.fescoenergy.com or email info@fescoenergy.com.About City Light & Power – FESCO CLP JV Member CompanyCity Light & Power (CLP) is a nationwide utility infrastructure company with more than 50 years of experience in designing, developing, and supporting electric power infrastructure systems. Serving federal, municipal, utility, and commercial customers across the United States, CLP specializes in mission critical and high reliability environments, including military installations. Our expertise spans the engineering, management, and financing of utility infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiency initiatives, and modernization projects. This work is grounded in our technical excellence, operational reliability, and a strong commitment to delivering durable, cost-effective solutions for complex electric utility systems.For additional information, please visit www.clpinc.com or email info@clpinc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.