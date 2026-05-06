Comfort Class Chimney & Air Duct Service Celebrates 20 Years of Keeping Oklahoma Homes Safe and Efficient

Come join us for food and fun!

Skiatook’s Comfort Class Chimney & Air Duct Service celebrates 20 years of expert home safety with a community event on Oct. 26. Join us for food and fun!

SKIATOOK, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comfort Class Chimney & Air Duct Service, a leading provider of residential and commercial ventilation maintenance, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. To honor two decades of dedicated service to the community, the company will host a special anniversary celebration and community appreciation event at its headquarters on Saturday, May 9th, 2026.Since opening its doors 20 years ago, Comfort Class has grown from a local startup into a trusted regional authority on fire prevention and indoor air quality. The company’s mission has remained consistent: providing high-level technical expertise with a neighborly, service-first approach.“Reaching the 20-year milestone is a significant achievement that reflects the trust our customers have placed in us,” said the leadership team at Comfort Class. “We’ve spent two decades in the trenches, solving complex ventilation issues and helping our neighbors breathe easier. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported our growth since day one.”The anniversary event offers an opportunity for local residents and business owners to meet the expert team, learn about the latest safety standards in chimney and air duct maintenance, and enjoy a day of community connection.Event Details:What: Comfort Class 20th Anniversary Community CelebrationWhen: Saturday, May 9th, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PMWhere: 4550 W. Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, OK 74070Official Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1439759520811707 Over the past two decades, Comfort Class has established itself as a leader in the local industry, combining deep technical knowledge with the practical problem-solving skills required for Oklahoma’s diverse range of homes and climate-specific ventilation needs. From professional chimney sweeps and structural inspections to advanced air duct cleaning, the company continues to set the standard for home safety.About Comfort Class Chimney & Air Duct Service:Comfort Class Chimney & Air Duct Service specializes in chimney maintenance, fire prevention, and air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. With 20 years of experience, the company is dedicated to removing the guesswork from home maintenance through education, transparency, and expert service. For more information, please visit comfortclasschimneysandairservice.com.

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