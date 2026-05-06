2Life Communities and Resonant Energy Complete Solar Installation at Leland House, Advancing Sustainable Senior Living

Leland House is 2Life’s first fully electric property, is designed to Passive House standards, and is now expected to reduce annual building energy costs by roughly 10%, with an estimated $750,000 in savings over 25 years

All-electric, Passive House-certified community in Waltham, MA, now powered in part by rooftop solar, delivering long-term savings and environmental benefits

Our residents are really excited about the solar panels for energy efficiency and proud that their homes are powered by clean energy.” — oe Weinrobe, Chief of Real Estate at 2Life

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Life Communities, in partnership with Resonant Energy, has completed a 178.08 kW rooftop solar installation at Leland House, a new 68-apartment affordable senior living community in Waltham. The system started operating in March 2026 and is expected to reduce the building’s energy costs by approximately 10% annually, delivering an estimated $750,000 in savings over 25 years.

Leland House represents a major milestone for 2Life as its first fully electric building, operating free of fossil fuels. Residents began moving in when Leland House was completed in November 2024, and the building has been fully occupied since January 2025. Leland House was designed to meet rigorous Passive House standards, achieving exceptional energy efficiency even before the addition of solar. The rooftop solar system further enhances the building’s performance by providing clean, renewable energy to support daily operations.

“We are excited to be able to provide a building for low-income seniors that is truly sustainable,” said Zoe Weinrobe, Chief of Real Estate at 2Life. “We pay careful attention to our operating costs because our residents don’t pay for utilities, and solar is a key component. Our residents are really excited about the solar panels for energy efficiency and proud that their homes are powered by clean energy. Leland House is a highly efficient building, and thanks to our partnership with Resonant Energy, solar elevates it even further.”

The project was financed by Sunwealth Power under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), allowing 2Life to benefit from solar energy with no upfront cost and no responsibility for system maintenance. Building on its experience with Leland House and prior projects, 2Life is now exploring ownership models for future developments to further increase financial returns and long-term impact.

“Leland House is a wonderful example of 2Life’s commitment to energy efficiency and clean energy, as its Passive House certification demonstrates,” said Madeleine Barr, Chief Growth & Impact Officer at Resonant Energy. “Resonant is proud to have partnered with 2Life to bring solar power to the project. We look forward to continuing to work with 2Life and other senior living providers to maximize the benefits they derive from their solar implementations.” The City of Waltham strongly supports clean energy initiatives, and Leland House stands as a model for integrating high-performance building design with renewable energy in affordable housing.

2Life and Resonant Energy have an established track record of collaboration, including previous solar projects across 2Life’s portfolio. As 2Life continues to advance its commitment to all-electric, energy-efficient developments, this partnership is expected to play an essential role in delivering environmental and economic benefits for residents and for the organization.

About Resonant Energy

Resonant Energy is a Boston-based solar developer with a mission to build wealth in underinvested communities through solar power. The company develops projects for nonprofits, houses of worship, affordable housing providers, and low-income homeowners. Since 2016, Resonant has installed more than 13.4 MW of solar.

About 2LIfe Communities

2Life has been at the heart of positive change in the affordable senior housing ecosystem since 1965. We develop, manage, and advocate for high-quality, affordable housing and services that support aging in community, helping older adults and their families enjoy stability, dignity, and peace of mind. Our mission is to ensure that every older adult has the opportunity to live a full life of connection and purpose in a dynamic, supportive environment.

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