The FelineVMA Launches Heart Health Certificate Program to Advance Cardiac Care for Cats

Bridging general practice and cardiology to improve outcomes for cats

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) announced the launch of the FelineVMA Heart Health Certificate, a comprehensive educational program designed to empower first-opinion veterinarians to confidently assess, diagnose, and manage feline cardiac conditions.

This new Certificate Program provides veterinarians with advanced knowledge and practical clinical tools to improve early detection, enhance patient outcomes, and expand cardiac care options for feline patients who may not have access to a specialist.

“Feline heart disease too often goes undetected until it’s advanced, and that reality is exactly what inspired this Program. Up to one in seven cats may be living with undiagnosed heart disease, and that’s a call to action for our profession,” said Joshua Stern, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Cardiology), Heart Health Task Force Chair.

Elevating the Standard of Feline Cardiac Care

The Feline Heart Health Certificate Program strengthens the capabilities of veterinarians to:

• Master early detection of feline cardiac conditions.

• Triage and manage heart disease confidently in general practice settings.

• Expand in-house cardiac services for clients without access to specialists.

• Enhance collaboration with veterinary cardiologists through informed referrals.

• Lead advancements in feline cardiovascular health within their communities.

By enhancing the ability to identify, triage, and manage cardiac patients, the Program helps optimize collaboration between primary care veterinarians and board-certified cardiologists, improving continuity of care. “The Feline Heart Health Certificate Program empowers primary care veterinarians with the knowledge, confidence, and practical tools to identify and manage cardiac disease earlier—bridging gaps in access to specialty care and improving outcomes for cats,” said Dr. Stern.

Comprehensive, Practical Curriculum

The Program features twelve (12) RACE-approved CE modules covering:

1. Anatomy and Physiology of the Feline Heart

2. The Feline Cardiovascular Physical Examination in Health and Disease

3. Feline Cardiac Disease Overview

4. Non-echocardiographic Cardiovascular Diagnostics

5. Thoracic Point of Care Ultrasound

6. Cardiomyopathies I: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

7. Cardiomyopathies II: Other Cardiomyopathies

8. Congestive Heart Failure

9. Cardiogenic Arterial Thromboembolism

10. Managing Cats with Cardiac Disease in the Practice

11. Case Studies and Practical Applications

12. Client Education and Communication

Expanding Access, Improving Outcomes

This Program reflects the FelineVMA’s commitment to advancing Cat Friendly standards of care and wellbeing. By expanding cardiac expertise within the general practice, the Program broadens access to life-saving knowledge and improves outcomes for cats living with cardiovascular disease.

The FelineVMA Heart Health Certificate Program was developed by a Task Force of board-certified veterinary cardiologists and credentialed veterinary technician specialists, with the support of educational grants from PRN Pharmacal, Bionote, and MI:RNA Diagnostics.

Veterinarians interested in advancing their expertise in feline heart health are invited to enroll and become leaders in feline cardiovascular medicine at catvets.com/heart-health.

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About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

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