Optimize5 Joins Tom Ferry Advantage Program to Help Real Estate Agents Strengthen Their Google and AI Search Visibility

Tom Ferry coaching clients now have direct access to online brand optimization support that helps them show up more clearly, credibly and competitively online.

Optimize5 brings focused expertise in an area that matters to agents across every market: how they’re represented online when prospective clients are researching who to trust.” — Aleks Bugarski, Director of Business Development Ferry International

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimize5 today announced it has joined the Tom Ferry Advantage Partner Program, giving Tom Ferry coaching clients direct access to online brand optimization support that helps them improve how they show up on Google and in AI search.

The addition of Optimize5 to the Tom Ferry Advantage Partner Program gives agents easier access to specialized online brand guidance and implementation focused on the digital signals that influence how they’re discovered, understood and evaluated online.

Optimize5 helps agents strengthen the foundational elements that shape visibility, including Google Business Profile, reviews, business listings and websites, to build an online brand that is more complete, more credible and better positioned to be chosen.

For many agents, the issue isn’t understanding that their online presence matters. It’s having the time, technical knowledge and operational capacity to implement it well. By making Optimize5 available through the Tom Ferry Advantage Partner Program, real estate professionals gain a more direct path to specialized expertise and fully managed implementation without having to source and vet another outside vendor.

“Tom Ferry has built a platform that gives agents the direction to grow,” said Scott Vancea, Co-Founder of Optimize5. “We’re excited to bring strategic insight and hands-on implementation to the online brand visibility side for Tom Ferry coaching clients. Agents are busy serving clients, building relationships and growing their business. We help take a critical piece of that off their plate while strengthening how they’re represented when prospective clients research who to trust on Google and AI search.”

“At Tom Ferry, we’re always looking for ways to bring our coaching clients more value through resources that help them put the right priorities into action,” said Aleks Bugarski, Director of Business Development Ferry International. “Optimize5 brings focused expertise in an area that matters to agents across every market: how they’re represented online when prospective clients are researching who to trust. We’re excited to make that available to our clients through the Tom Ferry Advantage Partner Program.”

Through the program, Tom Ferry coaching clients can connect directly with Optimize5 to evaluate and improve the key online brand signals that shape how they appear across Google, AI search and other digital discovery channels.

For more information, visit Optimize5.com.

About Optimize5

Optimize5 is an online brand optimization company that helps businesses improve how they show up across Google and AI search. Its solutions include Google Business Profile Optimization, Online Reputation Management, Business Listings Management, Social Media Posting and brand-focused websites designed to strengthen digital visibility, consistency and trust.

About Tom Ferry

Tom Ferry is the founder and CEO of Ferry International, the world’s leader in real estate coaching, training, and technology. The Swanepoel Power 200 has recognized him as real estate’s #1 coach for the past 12 years. A best-selling author and visionary leader, he equips agents, teams, and industry professionals with cutting-edge strategies for success. His revolutionary technology, Revii AI, is the first chatbot and suite of AI tools ever created for real estate professionals, and his events are among the most popular in the entire industry.

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