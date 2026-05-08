Moses Auto Group Opens New Lincoln Vitrine Showroom in St. Albans, Expanding Its Footprint on MacCorkle Avenue

Investment in the Kanawha Valley adds a third franchise to the flagship MacCorkle campus and brings Lincoln’s next-generation retail concept to West Virginia.

This is a long-term commitment to the community — with a brand we believe is just getting started.” — Meghan Moses

ST. ALBANS, WV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moses Auto Group proudly announces the opening of its Moses Lincoln Showroom at 2001 MacCorkle Avenue, marking the group’s latest capital investment in St. Albans and expanding its flagship campus alongside its existing Ford and BMW franchises. The opening adds the Lincoln nameplate to one of the Kanawha Valley’s most established automotive corridors and positions Moses Auto Group as one of a limited number of dealers nationwide operating under Lincoln’s next-generation retail standard.The Vitrine concept — which means “glass showcase” — is Lincoln’s purpose-built retail format designed to display the brand’s current and future product line in a gallery-style environment. The St. Albans showroom is among the first Vitrine builds in the tri-state area and reflects Lincoln’s broader push to align its physical retail experience with the design language of its vehicle lineup.The Product and the Vitrine StandardThe new showroom anchors the full Lincoln lineup, including the Nautilus, Aviator, Navigator, and Corsair, with dedicated space for hybrid and extended-range powertrains. Customers can experience Lincoln Rejuvenate, an in-vehicle wellness feature that uses coordinated audio, lighting, and seat functions to deliver short, restorative sessions during a vehicle demonstration.On May 8, every Rejuvenate-equipped test drive will trigger a $50 contribution from Moses Lincoln to the West Virginia Women’s Alliance , a non-profit advancing economic opportunity for women and families across the state. The program launched in coordination with Lincoln’s national “Embrace for Good” community initiative.Community ReinvestmentThe St. Albans investment continues a multi-decade pattern of job creation and in-market reinvestment for Moses Auto Group, which operates 17 rooftops across West Virginia. The MacCorkle Avenue location alone now supports three franchise operations on a single campus, with the Lincoln addition expected to support additional jobs in sales, service, parts, and reconditioning.Moses Auto Group partnered with the Charleston Area Alliance for a ribbon-cutting at the new facility on May 7 and continues to work with local trade and service providers through the build-out and beyond."Lincoln is doing something the rest of the luxury segment hasn't caught up to yet," said Meghan Moses, General Manager of Moses Lincoln. "The product is exceptional, our retail team is amazing, and our team takes the most pride in bringing it home to St. Albans. This is a long-term commitment to the community — with a brand we believe is just getting started."About Moses Auto GroupFor 75 years, Moses Auto Group has been a cornerstone of automotive retail in West Virginia and the surrounding region, representing a portfolio of domestic and luxury franchises across 17 rooftops. The group is privately held and headquartered in St. Albans, West Virginia.

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