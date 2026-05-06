Riverside County Health Leaders Unite for 'More Than Flowers' Campaign with Blue Zones Project to lift moms up together

Riverside County health organizations are uniting for a Mother’s Day campaign reminding residents that celebrating moms takes more than flowers.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverside County’s leading health partners — including county agencies, hospitals, competing health plans, and Blue Zones Project Riverside County — are coming together for a countywide campaign launching on Mother’s Day to remind residents that celebrating moms means more than flowers.The campaign highlights how mothers are the heartbeat of community health — and how it takes a village to help them thrive. Partners across the county are encouraging year‑round support through mental health check‑ins, support for doctor’s visits, and everyday acts of care that remind moms they’re surrounded by a community that shows up for them.The “More Than Flowers” campaign marks the start of a countywide movement built on the village model of care. What begins with the “Flowers AND…” message this Mother’s Day will continue throughout the year, with Blue Zones Project coordinating activities, events, and resources that help mothers and families thrive together.WHY:Blue Zones research shows that when mothers thrive, families and communities thrive. Riverside County’s health leaders are working together to lift up moms with resources, reminders, and community support that last far beyond a single holiday.WHO:Blue ZonesRiverside University Health System - Public HealthInland Empire Health Plan FoundationKaiser PermanenteInland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)Molina HealthcareEisenhower HealthWHEN & WHERE:Beginning this Mother’s Day and continuing throughout the year, the campaign will launch across social media and at events. Blue Zones Project Riverside County and partner organizations will coordinate ongoing activities, outreach, and resources to keep the village connected and active all year long.About Blue Zones ProjectBlue Zones Projectis a community-led initiative designed to help people live better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day. Blue Zones Projectis based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. The model has since been applied to more than 80 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com

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