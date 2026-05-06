Pet Life Veterinary Clinics Provide Convenient Vet Care for Pets in Glendale and Phoenix, AZ

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Pet Life Veterinary Clinics have expanded their hours to ensure comprehensive vet care availability seven days a week across two Arizona locations.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet owners in Glendale and Phoenix, AZ can now rest easy knowing that their furry companions can receive top-notch veterinary care every day of the week. Pet Life Veterinary Clinic Arrowhead in Glendale is open Monday to Friday, while Pet Life Veterinary Clinic Paradise Valley in Phoenix is open Wednesday to Sunday, providing comprehensive services for pets whenever they are needed.Both clinics offer a wide range of services to keep pets healthy and happy. From wellness exams and vaccinations to dental surgery and advanced diagnostic procedures such as X-rays and CT scans, Pet Life Veterinary Clinics have everything needed to ensure the well-being of pets. In addition, spaying and neutering services, medication administration, and bloodwork are also available at both locations."We understand that pets are an important part of the family and their health is a top priority for pet owners," says Dr. Fernando Notario Britez, owner of Pet Life Veterinary Clinics. "That's why we have extended our hours to cover every day of the week, so pet owners can have peace of mind knowing that their pets can receive the care they need, whenever they need it."The extended hours of operation at Pet Life Veterinary Clinics are a testament to their commitment to providing convenient and accessible care for pets. With two locations in Glendale and Phoenix, AZ, pet owners can easily find a clinic near them and schedule appointments that fit their busy schedules. The dedicated team of veterinarians and staff at Pet Life Veterinary Clinics are ready to provide compassionate and high-quality care for pets, making them the go-to choice for pet owners in the area.For more information about Pet Life Veterinary Clinics and their services, visit their website or call to schedule an appointment. With their extended hours, pet owners can now have peace of mind knowing that their beloved pets are in good hands, every day of the week.

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