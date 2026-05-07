North Myrtle Beach Debuts Star-Spangled Summer Celebrations for America’s 250th

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Live music, outdoor movies and nostalgic traditions create a classic all-American summer on the Carolina coast

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, North Myrtle Beach is embracing the moment with a summer lineup rooted in music, nostalgia and community spirit. From patriotic concerts to classic movies under the stars, the destination’s signature events take on a red, white and blue twist, inviting visitors to experience a timeless slice of Americana along the Carolina coast.Music on Main, Celebrating America’s 250th, Thursdays, June–September 2026This summer, North Myrtle Beach’s beloved Music on Main Concert Series introduces a new theme, “Celebrating America’s 250,” bringing patriotic music and hometown pride to its weekly lineup. Held Thursdays at the Horseshoe, the free series features a different band each week performing beach music favorites, classic hits and select tribute sets honoring America’s musical roots. During July shows, guests are encouraged to join the fun by wearing red, white and blue. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. For the lineup and more details, click here Movies at McLean Park, Second Fridays, May–October 2026Also new this year, Movies at McLean Park takes on an Americana theme with a lineup of classics, from National Treasure to Captain America. Held the second Friday of each month, the free, family-friendly series invites movie-goers to bring a beach chair or blanket and enjoy cinema under the stars, with concessions available. Movies begin at 7 p.m. For the movie schedule and further details, click here. Build your all-American summer itinerary with these North Myrtle Beach experiences:Meander along Main Street , the heart of North Myrtle Beach’s shag heritage, where classic diners like Hoskins Restaurant, sweet stops like Melt, and locally owned shops create a nostalgic, small-town experience just steps from the ocean.Discover The Carolina Shag, born in North Myrtle Beach, a dance rooted in the African American community of the late 1930s and shaped by beach music that, as early shagger Dino Thompson says, “brings everyone together…to have fun and enjoy the music.” Recognized as South Carolina’s official state dance for more than 40 years, it remains a defining part of the destination’s culture.Highlights along The Shag Trail include:O.D. Pavilion, where a South Carolina historical marker recognizes the site of the 1936 Roberts Pavilion, an early open-air oceanfront pavilion that played a role in shaping beach music and the shag, later named the state dance.The Shaggers Hall of Fame Museum, located at the Ocean Drive Beach & Golf Resort, preserves the history and popularity of The Shag and commemorates the pop culture of the dance through displays and exhibits open to the public with free admission.Fat Harold’s Beach Club, dubbed the “Home of The Shag,” offers free Shag lessons from local experts every Tuesday night along with paid lessons available on Monday evenings in the heart of Main Street.Horseback ride on Waites Island, a 1,380-acre coastal preserve shaped by centuries of history, from Native American archaeological finds dating to 600 B.C. to the site of Civil War-era Fort Randall, where a cannonball remains embedded on Battery Hill. The original 10,000-acre tract was granted by King Charles III in 1767, and local lore ties the island to both Blackbeard and Billy the Kid.Visit the North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum, where free admission offers an inside look at the region’s past, from its earliest inhabitants to the rise of today’s tourism industry, with exhibits highlighting the local community’s history.North Myrtle Beach offers a wide selection of accommodations ranging from hotels and resorts to vacation rentals ideal for traveling parties of all sizes showcasing views of the ocean, marshes, marinas, waterway or fairway.About North Myrtle BeachNestled between the Atlantic Ocean and South Carolina’s winding Intracoastal Waterway lies North Myrtle Beach — a coastal destination brimming with natural beauty, small-town charm and bountiful activities for all. Discover nine miles of pristine beaches, marshes teeming with wildlife, fresh seafood, family-friendly attractions, on-the-water fun, outdoor recreation, fishing, golf, award-winning entertainment and more. North Myrtle Beach is located at the north end of South Carolina’s Grand Strand and a 30-minute drive from the Myrtle Beach International Airport. For more information, visit www.explorenorthmyrtlebeach.com Media Contact:Ivie Parkerivie@ivieparker.com

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