Mark L. Madrid and Rajesh Tedla Expand Entrepreneur Growth Alliance to Drive $1B+ in Small Business Economic Impact

Mark L. Madrid (center) and Rajesh Tedla (in grey suit) pose for a group photo with the Hispanic Business Student Association, Texas State University. Photo: Courtesy. Mark L. Madrid, Founder and CEO of Breakthrough Mavens LLC. Photo: Mark L. Madrid. Rajesh Tedla, Founder and CEO of VRT Management Group. Photo: Rajesh Tedla.

This partnership will turn businesses around by equipping leaders with the clarity, tools, discipline, and systems they need to scale sustainably.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark L. Madrid, Founder and CEO of Breakthrough Mavens LLC , has announced a strategic partnership with Rajesh Tedla to expand the Entrepreneur Growth Alliance (EGA), a national initiative designed to scale small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) through execution-driven systems, leadership discipline, and measurable enterprise value creation.The announcement follows a high-impact LinkedIn campaign led by Madrid, challenging business owners to be honest with themselves.He noted that many entrepreneurs are still operating “jobs with overhead” instead of building scalable enterprises, reinforcing the idea that if a business cannot scale without the founder, it is not yet a true enterprise.“So many businesses continue to punch below their weight. Though led by ambitious leaders, they lack the strategy, skills, and knowledge needed to differentiate, position for success, and break through the competition.This is the kind of capability we are exposing them to, and helping them implement,” said Madrid.The alliance brings together Madrid’s national economic and strategic leadership experience with Tedla’s decades of execution-focused business transformation work, bridging strategy and implementation in a way rarely seen in the SMB growth space.Meet the LeadersRajesh Tedla is a globally recognized business transformation expert and Founder and CEO of VRT Management Group , with more than three decades of experience driving scalable growth, developing high-performance leaders, and mentoring over 1,400 entrepreneurs across 28+ countries.Madrid is a highly respected global business strategist, former U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) official, and a CEO known for advancing entrepreneurship, shaping inclusive economic growth, and driving transformative leadership through forward-thinking solutions.Additionally, he brings strategic insight on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Public Relations (PR) as necessary tools for business scale.“We are building systems that remove the founder as the bottleneck and bring clarity, discipline, and scalable leadership into the business,” Tedla noted.Scaling 1,000 Businesses to Create $1B+ in ValueAt its core, the partnership addresses a persistent gap in the U.S. small business landscape: the inability to translate ambition into scalable enterprise value.The Entrepreneur Growth Alliance (EGA) is anchored in a Vision 2030 framework aimed at:* Supporting 1,000 entrepreneurs nationwide* Generating $1M+ in enterprise value per business* Delivering over $1 billion in cumulative economic impactTedla brings a strong track record to the alliance, including $524M+ in revenue growth delivered, more than 1,400 businesses transformed, and over 14,000 leaders developed.Towards Measurable TransformationUnlike traditional advisory programs, EGA is structured as a 12-month transformation platform combining executive-level training, practical tools, and ongoing advisory support.The experience begins with four intensive in-person classroom days, delivered across May and June, followed by 12 months of structured implementation support, mentorship, and advisory. Participants implement tools in real time, ensuring immediate application within their businesses.The program is designed to move leaders from operator to strategic leader, from reactive decision-making to intentional execution, and from isolated growth to structured, supported scale.Built for Growth-Ready LeadersEGA is designed for founders, CEOs, and growth-stage companies (10–500 employees) seeking enterprise-level scalability. Participating organizations are encouraged to enroll multiple leaders to ensure alignment and sustained transformation.“I believe this experience will help leaders turn their businesses around for good and guide them into a more intentional and rewarding growth journey,” said Tedla. “We’re delivering the exact systems used to scale real companies consistently and predictably.”Strategic Academic and Ecosystem IntegrationThe next in-person cohort will convene at Texas State University McCoy College of Business. National expansion is planned for the UFall and beyond.Small businesses remain the backbone of the U.S. economy, yet many struggle to transition from operator-led models to scalable enterprises. EGA directly addresses this gap by implementing operational systems, leadership frameworks, and value-creation strategies.“Ultimately, we will impact business founders to build businesses that outlive them and create multi-generational wealth, prosperity, and economic excellence,” Madrid emphasized in an interview with the media.Register NowEntrepreneurs interested in participating in upcoming cohorts or accessing a complimentary advisory session are encouraged to connect with Mark L. Madrid . With limited cohort capacity and a focus on high-impact transformation, early engagement is encouraged.About Breakthrough Mavens LLCBreakthrough Mavens LLC is a national advisory firm specializing in fractional C-suite services, helping organizations achieve breakthrough growth through strategy, execution, and leadership alignment.About VRT Management GroupVRT Management Group is a global consulting firm focused on leadership development, operational excellence, and enterprise transformation.The firm works with founders and executive teams to build scalable systems, strengthen leadership capacity, and drive sustained business growth.For further details or any inquiries, please contact:

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