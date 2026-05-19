FocusPoint Launches Nexus: Business Strategy Platform That Sees, Explains, and Acts on Every System a Company Runs

Nexus traces every dollar, finds leaks, watches the seams between systems, and recommends next moves in plain English. Live now for FocusPoint customers.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FocusPoint today launched FocusPoint Nexus , a Business Strategy Platform built on one premise: the people running a business should have answers as fast as the customers buying, and the system itself should learn from each activity.Nexus connects marketing, sales, operations, finance, integration health, and first-party attribution into one decision surface. It does four things at once: traces every dollar of revenue to its source, finds where cost leaks and recommends the policy move to stop it, watches the seam between every connected system and warns when something is breaking before the customer notices, and surfaces the next move on pricing, capacity, contracts, and operations with the evidence behind it. Executives ask the question and Nexus returns the answer, the chart, the SQL, and the source rows in seconds. No spreadsheet exports. No analyst queue. No reconciliation process."Executives make decisions each day where the outcome isn't guaranteed," said Craig Stockmal, Founder and CEO of FocusPoint. "Every consequential decision is a synthesis of dozens of datapoints scattered across systems that don't naturally talk to each other, and a judgment about which datapoints actually matter. Nexus gathers the relevant signals in one place, depicts the work supporting every answer, and learns the company's unique vocabulary along the way."A semantic foundation, not stitched analyticsAsk AI, the natural-language layer inside Nexus, is a RAG LLM grounded in a purpose-built taxonomy, ontology, and knowledge graph built around the customer's own data. That semantic foundation is the difference between a chatbot that hallucinates SQL and an executive tool that returns answers a CFO can approve. The same layer powers attribution, conversion tracing, anomaly detection, cost-leak detection, and forward signal across every Nexus dashboard. The platform learns each company's vocabulary and extends the ontology automatically as new entities appear.Watching the seam between every systemMost operating failures hide in the connectors between systems, not inside them. A sales order writes to the ERP but the CRM never gets the update. A webhook fires, but the warehouse never receives it. A scheduled job slips and a customer's order ages a week before anyone notices. Because Nexus sits at the data layer of every connected system, it sees every flow, every API call, and every record that falls on the floor. When the seam fails, Nexus surfaces the failure with the affected entities, the responsible system, and the recommended remediation. The executive view displays the operating stack the way a hospital monitor shows a patient: every vital, every threshold, every alarm in one place. Most analytics tools cannot build this layer because they do not own the integration. FocusPoint has owned it since 2014.Beyond revenue: cost, policy, and the recommended next moveRevenue is easiest to track. Cost is where most operations leak. Nexus watches discount approvals against role policy, dormant SaaS licenses, off-contract spend, slow-pay accounts, shipping subsidies, and the long tail of invisible drift. Each leak surfaces with the cause and the recommended fix, ready for the executive to accept, edit, or override. The platform learns from the decision and gets sharper.A different surface for every seatThe CRO sees pipeline velocity, source attribution per closed-won, channel ROI, and rep-discount discipline. The COO sees throughput, exception rates, SLA adherence, and integration health. The CFO sees margin movement, attribution-weighted forecast, spend-leak detection, and contract-anomaly flags. The CIO sees API error budgets, data-quality drift, and system-of-systems uptime. The CEO receives an immediate answer to whatever question they desire, in the same language it was asked.Capabilities at a glanceConversion replay traces the exact customer journey from first touch to closed-won. Live board-meeting Q&A returns the chart, the SQL, and the source rows in seconds. The what-if sandbox models policy changes against real cohort behavior. The decision audit trail logs every query and Nexus-driven action for M&A defense. Auto-drafted briefings prepare a one-pager before every recurring meeting. Forecast confidence bands replace point estimates dressed up as certainty. Plain-English ETL adds new fields to the attribution graph without a six-week integration project.AvailabilityFocusPoint Nexus is available today at https://focuspointsap.com

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