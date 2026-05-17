Calgary startup Rhubaia launches AI virtual closet app alongside sustainable professional clothing line

Headshot App Clothing

Grand Launch Marks the Arrival of a New Era of Melding AI-Driven Technology with Your Closet

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhubaia , a Calgary-based fashion technology startup, announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual closet application together with a sustainable professional apparel collection designed for modern work and event dressing.Founded by Lacey Cadieux-McLean, Rhubaia combines digital wardrobe tools with garments made from natural and biodegradable materials. The platform enables users to create a personalized digital avatar, upload items from their existing wardrobe or from Rhubaia’s virtual clothing collection, and preview outfits before getting dressed.“I started Rhubaia after experiencing the challenge of finding professional clothing that aligned with sustainability and the daily question of what to wear in a hybrid work environment,” said Lacey Cadieux-McLean. “We wanted to create tools that make wardrobe planning more practical while supporting more conscious clothing choices.”Rhubaia’s sharing feature allows users to seek input from friends, family, or stylists by granting access to selected wardrobe views within the app.What is now availableRhubaia Virtual Closet AppThe app provides AI-generated outfit suggestions, virtual try-on using a personalized avatar, daily outfit planning tools, and optional closet sharing features that allow users to invite others to view and comment on looks. The app will be available worldwide, following a phased release starting with Canada and USA.Pre-order sustainable professional apparelA collection of professional garments made from natural and biodegradable materials is available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled for later in May 2026.Global accessThe app is available worldwide on iOS and Android, with full app access initially available in Canada and the United States. Clothing currently ships to 31 countries, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.Lacey Cadieux-McLean, a University of Alberta, Augustana alumna and freelance project manager with 16 years of experience in the IT sector, developed the platform based on her own experience navigating professional dress, sustainability considerations, and daily outfit decisions.“Instead of treating clothing as static items, our app turns your wardrobe into a dynamic, interactive experience — part personal assistant, stylist, creative tool, and social platform all in one,” Cadieux-McLean added.Next stepsFollowing launch, Rhubaia plans to expand its apparel collections seasonally and further develop personalization and collaborative features within the app.The Rhubaia app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.About RhubaiaRhubaia is a Canadian fashion-tech company focused on eco-conscious professional apparel and AI-powered digital wardrobe tools. The company aims to support wardrobe planning for modern professionals through a combination of eco-conscious garments and digital personalization.For more information, visit www.rhubaia.com or download the Rhubaia app on the App Store and Google Play.

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