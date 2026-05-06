Forbes Ranks O’Connell Group in Top 100 of America’s Best Executive Search Firms

O’Connell Group is proud to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms

In a world where business priorities and careers are always shifting, we help companies and candidates navigate the uncertainty and find the right match—faster.” — Dixon Smith, Managing Principal, O'Connell Group

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Connell Group has announced that has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Search Firms. Ranking in the top 100 out of 2,800 firms nationwide in 2026 reflects the industry’s continued trust in O’Connell Group as a partner to consumer industry leaders building cohesive, high-performing, cross-disciplinary teams.“This recognition from Forbes really comes down to our clients—we’re grateful for their trust and for everyone who supported O’Connell Group,” said Dixon Smith, Managing Principal. “We’ll keep doing everything we can to connect them with great talent and make their lives a little easier.”In a fast-changing consumer goods and services landscape, O’Connell Group is seeing sustained investment in several high-priority areas, including brand and operations leadership , innovation, insights and analytics, digital commerce, and next-generation consumer communications—even as organizations manage costs in other parts of the business.“In a world where business priorities and careers are always shifting, we help companies and candidates navigate the uncertainty and find the right match—faster,” Smith added.For more than 33 years, O’Connell Group has partnered with consumer-facing organizations. Clients value the firm’s deep market knowledge, the trust built through long-standing candidate relationships, and its ability to identify the right person at the right moment. By combining advanced search technology with a strong focus on human connection, O’Connell Group helps clients gain a meaningful competitive edge.The Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms category includes firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000. Their ranking is based on the number of evaluations received, as well as performance across various evaluation dimensions. In total, more than 13,800 external recruiters, human resource executives, hiring managers, and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey.O’Connell Group has also been recognized as a five-star leader in Business Insider’s America’s Top Recruiting Firms 2026. Contact us to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead as you seek to recruit, retain, and build strong leadership and high-performance team culture in your organization.

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