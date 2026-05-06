Nearly 80% of Americans Make Decisions Based on AI, But Only 17% Consistently Check the Answers

New survey of 2,127 U.S. adults reveals a growing gap between how much people rely on AI search tools and how they verify what those tools tell them

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans have rapidly adopted AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. They’re using them to find information, answer questions, and make real-life decisions. But most aren’t consistently checking whether the answers are accurate.That’s the central finding from a new Clear Spark Digital AI search survey of 2,127 U.S. adults conducted in April 2026. The survey found that 78.5% of Americans have made a real-life decision based on information from an AI tool, but only 17.4% of AI users say they always verify the information AI provides.The survey covered five areas of AI search behavior, including usage frequency, trust compared to Google, verification habits, verification methods, and real-world decision-making. Among the findings:AI usage is nearly universal. Just 2.4% of respondents said they’ve never used an AI tool to find information. Nearly half (48%) use them daily, and more than three-quarters (76%) use them at least weekly.Most people trust AI as much as Google. About 68% of Americans trust AI-powered search results as much or more than traditional Google search results. AI search tools have only been mainstream for roughly two years, so this represents rapid trust-building.Older Americans trust AI more than younger Americans do. 33% of adults 61 and older trust AI search more than Google, compared to just 23% of Gen Z adults (ages 18–28). This contradicts the common assumption that younger generations are the most enthusiastic AI adopters.Verification is inconsistent. Only 17.4% of AI users say they always verify AI-generated information. About 12% rarely or never verify. Among daily AI users specifically, only 14% always verify.When people do verify, most default to Google. 72% of AI users turn to Google when they want to fact-check an AI answer. Even among people who say they trust AI more than Google, 59% still use Google to check.Source-checking is uncommon. Fewer than half (46%) of AI users manually check the sources or citations that AI tools provide, despite this being the most direct way to catch errors.The survey’s most striking takeaway is the disconnect between how often people act on AI-generated information and how rarely they confirm it’s correct. About 9% of all respondents have made decisions based on AI while rarely or never verifying the output. Among that group, 90% trust AI as much as or more than Google.Even as AI adoption grows, Google hasn’t lost its position as the place people go when they need to feel confident about an answer. Google search was the most popular verification method by a wide margin, and a majority of people who say they trust AI more than Google still turn to Google when something feels off.The survey also found that 41% of AI users verify by asking follow-up questions to the same AI tool, and 15% verify by asking a different AI tool entirely. These circular methods raise questions about the quality of verification people are actually doing.About the SurveyClear Spark Digital surveyed 2,127 U.S. adults in April 2026 via the Prolific research platform. Respondents were screened for U.S. residency, age 18+, and English fluency. The sample includes demographic breakdowns by sex, age, education level, employment status, industry, and work function. Full results and methodology are available in the complete survey report About Clear Spark DigitalClear Spark Digital helps founders and businesses build visibility, credibility, and authority online. Services include earned media placements, original survey research, data-driven content, and strategic content publishing.

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