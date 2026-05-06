Capitol Preservation Board votes unanimously to name North Capitol Building in honor of former Governor Michael O. Leavitt

SALT LAKE CITY (May 6, 2026) — The Capitol Preservation Board (CPB) voted unanimously today to officially name the North Capitol Building in honor of former Governor Michael O. Leavitt, recognizing his lasting contributions to the preservation and stewardship of Utah’s Capitol Hill Complex.

Former Governor Leavitt served as Utah’s 14th governor from 1993 to 2003 and later served in President George W. Bush’s cabinet as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and secretary of Health and Human Services. In 1998, the Utah Legislature and Governor Leavitt created CPB, which has since overseen the care, preservation and planning of the Capitol Hill Complex.

“The Capitol is more than a building. It is a symbol of our state, our history and our responsibility to the people who will inherit it,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “Governor Leavitt’s legacy of careful stewardship and long-term vision makes this naming a fitting tribute.”

“The foundation Governor Leavitt helped lay has strengthened the Capitol for nearly three decades,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “He understood that what we build and preserve today shapes the future we leave to the next generation. This is a fitting tribute to a leader whose influence and steady stewardship will continue to guide this campus for years to come.”

“Governor Leavitt understood that this Capitol belongs first and foremost to the people of Utah,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “His leadership helped ensure this campus remains a place where every Utahn can come to be heard, to connect with their government, and to take pride in the shared history and future we are building together.”

The North Capitol Building expands space for public access, state functions and civic gatherings, and will house the Museum of Utah. A public ceremony recognizing former Governor Leavitt and the naming of the North Capitol Building will be held at a future date.

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