MG Transportation & Hauling Expands Junk Removal Capacity to Meet Rising Demand in Hollister, CA

MG Transportation & Hauling LLC

Hollister-based hauling company expands full-service junk removal as cleanout and property turnover demand grows across San Benito County

We have been receiving more calls from people dealing with larger-scale situations, full houses, rental properties, estates” — Marcus Gaeta

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Transportation & Hauling LLC, a full-service junk removal and property cleanout company based in Hollister, California, has announced expanded service availability for residential and commercial junk removal in response to growing demand across San Benito County and the surrounding region.The expansion reflects increased scheduling requests across the company's core service categories, including full-service junk removal, large property cleanouts, hoarder house cleanouts, and construction debris hauling. The company serves Hollister, Gilroy, and surrounding areas in San Benito and South Santa Clara counties.Increased Demand Driven by Property Turnover and Remodeling ActivityDemand for professional junk removal services in the Hollister and Gilroy region has increased in recent months, driven by several concurrent factors: a rise in residential remodeling and home improvement activity, landlord and property manager unit turnover cycles, and families undertaking estate and household cleanouts.Home improvement and repair activity in California has remained elevated entering the summer season, generating higher volumes of construction debris, appliance removal requests, and full-room cleanouts that exceed what bulky item pickup programs or individual disposal trips can handle.In San Benito County and Gilroy specifically, residential customers have access to free curbside bulky item pickups through local waste programs, typically two collections per year. While these programs serve a portion of disposal needs, they do not accommodate large-scale property cleanouts, mixed debris loads, construction material, or situations requiring significant labor and equipment. The gap between what self-service programs cover and what property owners actually need has widened as project scale and frequency increase.MG Transportation & Hauling is positioned to address that gap directly, providing crews, equipment, and disposal coordination for jobs that go beyond what a single pickup or dumpster can resolve.What the Expanded Availability CoversThe company's expanded scheduling capacity covers all primary service categories, including:• Full-service junk removal for residential and commercial properties• Property cleanouts, including estate transitions and tenant move-out situations• Hoarder house cleanouts requiring specialized planning and discretion• Construction and remodel debris removal• Demolition services for small to mid-scale projects"We have been receiving more calls from people dealing with larger-scale situations, full houses, rental properties, estates," said Marcus Gaeta, owner of MG Transportation & Hauling LLC. "These are not jobs where someone just has a few items to drop off. They need a crew that can come in, assess what's there, and clear it efficiently. That's what we have been focused on building."Local Compliance and Disposal CoordinationOne area where professional hauling services add specific value in San Benito County is waste documentation and compliance. Under county code, transporting solid waste, soil, or fill material within the county requires an origination of waste document describing the waste type, origin location, estimated weight, and chain of possession. Property managers, landlords, and contractors who hire unpermitted or informal haulers may inadvertently face compliance exposure.MG Transportation & Hauling operates in accordance with local regulatory requirements, providing customers and property managers with the documentation continuity needed for commercial and residential cleanout projects.Additionally, certain materials, including household hazardous waste, paint, electronics, and other restricted items, require routing to designated facilities and programs rather than standard disposal. The company communicates clearly with customers about what can be hauled and what requires alternative drop-off channels, such as San Benito County's monthly household hazardous waste events or local e-waste programs."People often come to us without knowing what they can and cannot legally dispose of in a standard haul," said Gaeta. "Part of what we do is walk customers through that before we start the job. It keeps them compliant and helps us route items correctly."Context for the Local Service AreaHollister and Gilroy represent a distinct service environment. Both communities have seen growth in residential development and rental property stock over recent years, generating a steady pipeline of cleanout, turnover, and demolition-adjacent work. The region also lacks the density of competing hauling providers found in larger urban centers, meaning customers who need fast, reliable, and scalable service have limited options.As property turnover activity increases during summer months, driven by lease cycles, school-year transitions, and remodeling project completions, same-day and fast-turnaround junk removal requests are expected to remain a consistent need across the service area.MG Transportation & Hauling has structured its scheduling and dispatch process to accommodate urgent requests where routing and crew availability allow, including same-day service for qualifying jobs.For more information about available services or to request a quote, visit https://mgtransportationhauling.com or contact the company directly at mgtransportation1221@gmail.com.MG Transportation & Hauling LLCPhone: 831-297-1972Email: mgtransportation1221@gmail.comWebsite: https://mgtransportationhauling.com Address: 1550 South St, Suite 102, Hollister, CA 95023About MG Transportation & Hauling LLCMG Transportation & Hauling LLC is a junk removal and hauling company based in Hollister, California. The company provides full-service junk removal, property cleanouts, hoarder house cleanouts, dumpster rental, demolition, towing, junk car removal, and RV transport to residential and commercial customers in Hollister, Gilroy, and surrounding areas of San Benito and South Santa Clara counties.

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