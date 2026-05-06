Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group Announces Acquisition of Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson

We’re eager to bring in Country Roads to the Crown Automotive Group. They share our values of customer focus, teamwork, integrity, and growth, and we’re looking forward to this shared new chapter.” — Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group CEO Kevin Hawkins

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown-Smoky Mountain Motor Company, a division of Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group, is proud to announce the acquisition of Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson in Cookeville, the fourth Tennessee Harley-Davidson dealership to join the Crown Automotive family in the last two years.

Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson has joined Crown-Smoky Mountain Motor Company, comprised of Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Maryville, Rocky Top Harley-Davidson in Pigeon Forge, and Thunderhead Harley-Davidson in Kodak, as well as five additional retail outlets across Tennessee and North Carolina.

The addition of the dealership is an exciting development as Crown-Smoky Mountain expands its commitment to serve the Tennessee motorsports community.

Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group CEO and Executive Director Kevin Hawkins said, “We’re eager to bring in Country Roads to the Crown Automotive Group and work with them to continue providing Cookeville with top-notch service. Country Roads shares our values of customer focus, teamwork, integrity, and growth, and we’re looking forward to this shared new chapter.”

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson President & Founder Scott Maddux said, “This acquisition is deeply personal for us. Cookeville, Tennessee is home—where many members of our leadership team, myself included, grew up and attended Tennessee Tech University. For more than 20 years, we’ve envisioned the opportunity to be part of this dealership’s story, and we are truly honored that the Hickingbotham and Boswell families have entrusted us with its future.”

He added, “We know this region, we respect its strong riding culture, and we’re committed to building Country Roads Harley-Davidson into a premier destination for riders across the Upper Cumberland and beyond.”

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