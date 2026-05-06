Aviva Senior Living Announces Engagement with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System to Expand Onsite Medical Care

The Anchin-Benderson building at Aviva Senior Living is home to Anchin Assisted Living & Memory Care and Benderson Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Sarasota Memorial’s First Physicians Group to Provide Comprehensive Care at Benderson Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation at Aviva.

We are honored and thrilled to find a partner who represents everything we believe in and can provide an extraordinarily high quality of service to our residents.” — Jay Solomon

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarasota, FL- May 6th, 2026 – Aviva Senior Living, a not-for-profit retirement community serving the Sarasota community, announced today that they have selected Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s First Physicians Group (FPG) to deliver expanded on-site medical care to Aviva's residents. The agreement marks a significant milestone in Aviva's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, resident-centered care.

As part of the engagement, Myrna Bosques-Torrens, MD, a board-certified geriatrician and family medicine physician with FPG, will serve as Medical Director of Benderson Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation at Aviva. Dr. Bosques-Torrens brings extensive clinical expertise to the role, ensuring that residents at Benderson receive specialized, compassionate care tailored to their unique needs.

The collaboration will also benefit residents of Anchin Assisted Living & Memory Care at Aviva, who will gain enhanced access to some of Sarasota's leading physicians across a wide range of medical specialties, all without leaving the comfort and familiarity of their home community.

Jay Solomon, President & CEO of Aviva Senior Living, chose Sarasota Memorial’s FPG network because of its longstanding history of providing high-quality care to the community. "When it comes to medical care in Sarasota, few names carry the same level of excellence as Sarasota Memorial and its First Physicians Group," said Solomon. "But what drew the Aviva team to FPG was how passionate their team is about serving the entire community of Sarasota — not just medically, but through partnerships, volunteerism, and philanthropy. So many of those values are ones that Aviva holds very dear, and we are honored and thrilled to find a partner who represents everything we believe in and can provide an extraordinarily high quality of service to our residents."

About Aviva Senior Living

Founded in 1993, Aviva Senior Living is Sarasota’s only not-for-profit rental senior living community offering the full continuum of care. The campus is home to Kobernick Independent Living, Anchin Assisted Living & Memory Care, and Benderson Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nestled in an oasis of beautiful local flora, residents of all faiths enjoy the security of communal living, with access to luxury amenities, award-winning programming, gourmet dining, and industry-leading wellness initiatives. Aviva is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit avivaseniorlife.org.



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