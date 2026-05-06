MCR Health Named One of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026

This acknowledgment reflects the dedication, compassion, and resilience of our team members who continue showing up every day in service to our patients and communities."” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026, a national recognition honoring healthcare organizations demonstrating excellence in workplace culture, employee satisfaction, leadership, and organizational integrity.The study evaluated more than 3,000 midsize healthcare organizations across the United States and analyzed over 1.3 million employee reviews along with more than 120 workplace-related performance indicators focused on areas including culture and belonging, career development, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, and workplace environment.“In a landscape where health care professionals are increasingly prone to burnout, the organizations that prioritize their people are the ones that will ultimately redefine patient care,” said Jennifer Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in Health Care 2026 highlights the employers who understand that a thriving workforce is the heartbeat of a successful institution. By rigorously analyzing data through the lens of those on the front lines, we aim to provide a roadmap for employees seeking fulfillment and a gold standard for employers striving to build cultures of belonging, excellence, and long-term growth.”“MCR Health is honored to receive this national recognition,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. “This acknowledgment reflects the dedication, compassion, and resilience of our team members who continue showing up every day in service to our patients and communities. Especially during a time when healthcare organizations across the country are navigating significant pressures and change, this recognition reinforces the strength of our people and the culture we continue building together.”As one of the largest and most diversified Federally Qualified Health Centers in Florida, MCR Health serves communities across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties through primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, dentistry, pharmacy, specialty care, mobile health, and community-based services.The organization was among only a select group of healthcare organizations within the Manatee-Sarasota-Desoto region recognized on the national list, further highlighting the scale, impact, and breadth of MCR Health’s mission-driven work across multiple counties and care settings.The ranking methodology incorporated employee feedback and workplace performance analysis across six core categories:• Working Environment• Culture & Belonging• Compensation & Benefits• Work-Life Balance• Career Progression & Training• Company CultureThis recognition comes as MCR Health continues advancing strategic initiatives focused on workforce engagement, organizational alignment, patient access, and long-term sustainability.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a not-for-profit, federally qualified health center providing comprehensive healthcare services across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties. MCR Health operates more than 25 healthcare centers, pharmacies, mobile health units, and administrative locations while serving more than 100,000 patients annually through primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, dentistry, pharmacy, and community-based programs. MCR Health remains committed to delivering exceptional healthcare access and experiences for the communities it serves.Media Contact:Aarti Lalwani, Vice President, Executive Operations & Strategic Impact, MCR HealthPhone: 941-310-2918 | Email: alalwani@mcr.health

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