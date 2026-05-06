Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta Selected as Plumbing Contractor for the City of Snellville Police Department
Veteran-Owned, Family-Operated Company Earns Municipal Partnership Through Strong Reviews, Transparent Service, and a Commitment to Community
How the Partnership Came Together
The Snellville Police Department operates under a building agreement that requires the use of outside contractors for facility maintenance. When the department began searching for a plumbing partner they could rely on long-term, Lieutenant McKinney, who oversees building maintenance coordination, turned to an online search for a reputable plumber in Snellville, and Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta immediately stood out.
“When I found Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta online, the strong reviews and the veteran-owned background stood out right away,” said Lieutenant McKinney. “We were looking for a plumber we could count on, someone reliable, transparent, and committed to doing the job right. That’s exactly what we found.”
Delivering Results from Day One
Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta has already begun servicing the police department’s facility, completing several projects to date:
• Replacement of multiple toilet flushometers
• Installation of a new sink faucet
The team is scheduled to return soon to replace an additional faucet and repair a broken hose bib used by officers to wash their patrol cars.
For the ownership team at Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, this partnership carries a significance that goes beyond the bottom line. As a veteran-owned, family-operated company, supporting the people who serve and protect their community is woven into the company’s DNA.
“Law enforcement officers show up when people need help most, and we bring that same mindset to every job,” said the Sean Nelson, Owner Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta. “Growing up, I always admired law enforcement, I thought that’s where I’d end up. Being trusted to take care of their building is a dream come true in its own way.”
Earning the trust of a municipal agency reflects the core values that have defined Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta from day one:
• Trust earned through honest work and clear communication
• A reputation built on doing things the right way - no shortcuts, no surprises
• A commitment to serving the community at the highest level, from residential homes to city facilities
Just as officers protect and serve, Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is dedicated to making sure the water stays hot, the pipes flow right, and every problem is handled the right way the first time.
To learn more about Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta or schedule a service, call (770) 398-7827 or visit https://starsandpipesatl.com/.
About Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta
Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is a veteran-owned, family-operated plumbing company proudly serving the Metro Atlanta area. Built on the values of integrity, reliability, and community service, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing solutions. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is dedicated to delivering honest, high-quality workmanship on every job.
Sean Nelson
Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta
+1 770-398-7827
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