On May 1, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured an order requiring the closure of 13233 Pond Springs Road, Suite 322, Austin, Texas, for a period of one year, after the property owner continually allowed illicit massage businesses to operate at this location.

A nuisance abatement suit was first filed at this property in February 2024, which resulted in the closure of Essence Massage. Another massage business opened shortly thereafter, and the illicit and illegal practices continued. After the Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Unit found evidence of illicit sexual activity continuing to occur at the business, Attorney General Paxton filed a second suit against both the property owner and owner of the illicit massage business.

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit is part of an effort to eliminate illicit massage businesses throughout the State of Texas. After a two-day trial, the court ruled in favor of the State, granting an order that requires the property’s closure for a period of one year, followed by a five-year ban on leasing the property to massage businesses.

An estimated 13,000 illicit massage businesses operate throughout the country, with over 2,500 operating in Texas. These businesses sell commercial sex under the guise of legitimate massage services and many of the women employed at such establishments are victims of human trafficking.

“I am committed to ending human trafficking in Texas and closing illicit massage businesses throughout the state,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Many of these businesses operate as nothing more than fronts for human trafficking, and it’s imperative that they are shut down and that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

If law enforcement officials in Texas believe that an illicit massage establishment is operating within their jurisdictions, please contact the Office of the Attorney General at [email protected]. To report suspected human trafficking, contact iWatchTexas at 844-643-2251 or www.iWatchTX.org. To obtain services for a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.