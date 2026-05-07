Entrepreneur Asfandyar Uppal Calls for Greater Investment in Fusion Energy as Global Energy Demand Rises

Asfandyar Uppal highlights fusion as a defining technology for future energy systems and long-term human progress.

Fusion has the potential to define the next stage of development. If we approach it with the right investment and long-term thinking, it could become one of the most important technologies for life.” — Asfandyar Uppal

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global energy demand continues to accelerate - driven in part by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and computing - fusion energy is increasingly being viewed as one of the few technologies capable of supporting long-term human energy requirements at scale. Asfandyar Uppal , an entrepreneur, believes that significantly more capital and research focus should be directed toward fusion, particularly in areas that remain underexplored.“Fusion is not just another energy source - it is the mechanism that powers every star in the universe, including the one that makes life on Earth possible,” Uppal explains. “Yet compared to its importance, it remains underfunded relative to other technologies.”While substantial progress has been made in hot fusion, Uppal notes that alternative approaches - particularly those involving quantum-level processes - require greater attention.“Hot fusion already works from a physics standpoint, but the engineering challenge of containing and scaling it is immense,” he says. “At the same time, not enough investment has been directed toward cold fusion and quantum-based approaches, which could offer different pathways.”Uppal’s interest in fusion research began in 2018, following a presentation by Elon Musk on interplanetary life and the long-term future of humanity.“That perspective changed how I think about energy entirely - especially as I do not believe in aliens or life outside of Earth,” Uppal says. “If the purpose of humanity is to preserve and extend life, then we cannot think only in terms of Earth. We have to think in terms of systems that allow life to expand beyond it.”In this context, energy becomes the defining constraint.“Every major step forward in human civilisation has been driven by access to energy,” Uppal explains. “If that’s the case, then fusion is the only technology that meaningfully removes that constraint at scale.”Fusion reactions occur naturally in stars, where extreme conditions allow atomic nuclei to overcome repulsive forces and release vast amounts of energy. Replicating this process on Earth remains one of the most complex scientific and engineering challenges.In hot fusion systems, extremely high temperatures and precise containment are required to sustain reactions. While the physics is well understood, practical implementation remains difficult.By contrast, Uppal points to the role of quantum tunnelling in alternative fusion approaches.“In stars, fusion does not happen only because of temperature,” he explains. “Quantum tunnelling allows particles to overcome energy barriers in ways that classical physics alone cannot fully explain. This suggests that there may be alternative ways to approach fusion beyond purely high-temperature systems.”Despite its potential, Uppal emphasises that fusion is often misunderstood.“Many people underestimate its importance,” he says. “Fusion is the only truly fundamental energy source - it powers everything at a cosmic level.”At the same time, he cautions against oversimplifying the technology.“It’s often described as completely clean, but there are still technical and material challenges, including elements of radioactivity,” Uppal notes. “And the engineering complexity - especially for hot fusion - is far greater than most people realise. Plasmas are notoriously difficult to contain here on Earth as they have complex electrical and magnetic fields interacting at extremely high temperatures. Earth’s gravity also cannot be ignored in such a system where the mass of electrons and hydrogen nuclei vary so immensely.”Beyond the scientific challenges, Uppal sees fusion as a turning point in how humanity approaches energy.“If alternative fusion approaches become viable, the implications are significant,” he says. “You could imagine a future where energy becomes far more accessible, where costs are dramatically reduced, and where households and systems operate with far greater independence.”He adds that increasing investment and diversifying research approaches will be critical.“Historically, a lot of advanced physics has been directed toward defence applications with the advent of hydrogen bombs,” Uppal notes. “The opportunity now is to direct that same level of effort towards containing that uncontrolled fusion reaction and using it for useful work.”About Asfandyar UppalAsfandyar Uppal is an entrepreneur, focusing on using new technologies to improve existing business operations and marketing plans. He is also involved in research investigating fusion processes in deuterated metals.

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