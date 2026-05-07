Legacy Painting & Renovating Introduces Kitchen Remodeling Services for Monterey County Homeowners

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Local residential contractor addresses rising homeowner demand for kitchen remodeling guidance tied to permitting requirements and seasonal planning.

We are seeing more homeowners come to us with questions about kitchen work, and the questions have become more specific” — Ernesto Castellanos

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Painting & Renovating, Inc., a residential painting and renovation contractor serving Monterey County, has expanded its service offerings to include kitchen remodeling for homeowners across Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel. The expansion addresses increasing demand from homeowners seeking a single experienced contractor capable of managing the planning, permitting, and execution phases of kitchen renovation work in the region.The kitchen remodeling services build on the company's existing foundation in interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, surface preparation, and home renovation. Legacy Painting & Renovating has operated in Monterey County for more than 20 years under the leadership of owner Ernesto Castellanos and brings applicable state licensing and insurance to all residential renovation projects.Kitchen renovation work in Monterey County jurisdictions can involve permit requirements tied to electrical circuits, appliance supply lines, ventilation systems, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarm placement. Homeowners who begin kitchen projects without accounting for these requirements often encounter delays at the inspection stage that affect both timelines and budgets. Legacy Painting & Renovating's approach to kitchen remodeling includes early planning support to help homeowners understand the scope of work, permit triggers, and sequencing decisions before construction begins.Services offered as part of the kitchen remodeling scope include:• Cabinet refinishing and repainting as a cost-effective alternative to full cabinet replacement Interior painting of kitchen walls , ceilings, and trim using low-VOC, California Air Resources Board-compliant coatings• Surface preparation, drywall repair, and priming as part of a structured pre-paint process• Coordination and scheduling aligned with local permit and inspection requirements• Consistent project communication with status updates throughout each phase of work"We are seeing more homeowners come to us with questions about kitchen work, and the questions have become more specific," said Ernesto Castellanos, owner of Legacy Painting & Renovating. "They want to understand what the process looks like from start to finish -- what needs a permit, how long certain phases take, and how to avoid surprises. We have structured our approach around those questions."Across the residential renovation sector, kitchen projects have grown in both frequency and average scope as homeowners invest in livability and property value. A trend that has emerged alongside this growth is increased homeowner awareness of the compliance requirements attached to kitchen work. In California, local jurisdictions have expanded digital access to permit information and checklists, which has made it easier for homeowners to research what their project will require -- and to ask more detailed questions of contractors before signing contracts.The Monterey Bay area's coastal climate adds an additional layer of consideration for kitchen renovation work. Salt air exposure and marine layer moisture -- conditions that are characteristic of the Central Coast -- can affect the adhesion and longevity of interior coatings if surface preparation is not addressed properly. Legacy Painting & Renovating incorporates moisture assessment and appropriate primer selection into its standard process for interior renovation work, including kitchen surfaces and cabinet finishing.Cabinet refinishing is among the most commonly requested services in the kitchen remodeling scope. The process allows homeowners to update the appearance and surface condition of existing cabinet structures without the cost and disruption of full replacement. The company applies low-VOC formulations as a standard practice for all interior cabinet and wall painting, a practice aligned with California's air quality standards and with growing homeowner interest in indoor air quality during and after renovation work.Legacy Painting & Renovating holds a California Contractors State License and carries general liability insurance. The company operates in compliance with California Contractors State License Board requirements governing residential home improvement contracts, including statutory limitations on down payment amounts and contract disclosure standards.For more information about kitchen remodeling services in Monterey County, visit legacypaintingrenovating.com or contact Legacy Painting & Renovating directly.Legacy Painting & Renovating, Inc.Owner: Ernesto CastellanosPhone: (831) 917-0047Email: legacycontractors20@gmail.comWebsite: legacypaintingrenovating.comService Area: Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, and surrounding Monterey County communitiesAbout Legacy Painting & Renovating, Inc.Legacy Painting & Renovating, Inc. is a licensed residential painting and renovation contractor based in Salinas, California. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, surface preparation, and drywall repair services to homeowners across Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, and surrounding Central Coast communities.

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