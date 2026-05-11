ISSQUARED® Named a 'Vendor to Watch' in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Certificate Life-Cycle Mgt SW 2026 Vendor Assessment

This follows the successful 2025 launch of PkeyFx, ISSQUARED’s comprehensive suite designed to manage digital identities and cryptographic assets at scale

We believe being named a Vendor to Watch in this IDC MarketScape validates the direction we’re taking with ISSQUARED. PkeyFx helps companies navigate what's next, including Post Quantum Cryptography.” — Bala Ramaiah

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISSQUARED, Inc., a global provider of Cyber Security, Identity Management, and Infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named as a Vendor to Watch in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Certificate Life-Cycle Management Software 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52990725, January 2026).The IDC MarketScape—a leading independent vendor assessment—evaluates providers based on their capabilities and strategy, thus helping enterprises identify partners to address their critical tech decisions. In particular, we believe this highlights ISSQUARED's commitment to enhancing digital trust and operational efficiency for organizations of all sizes.The announcement also follows the successful 2025 launch of PkeyFx, ISSQUARED’s comprehensive suite designed to address the increasing complexity of managing digital identities and cryptographic assets at scale.With certificate lifespans shrinking and quantum computing risks looming, organizations now find themselves under pressure to modernize their cryptographic infrastructure. PkeyFx helps to address this challenge, presenting a “quantum-ready” ecosystem that extends automation, visibility, and crypto-agility.“We believe being named a Vendor to Watch in this IDC MarketScape validates the direction we’re taking with ISSQUARED,” said Bala Ramaiah, CEO of ISSQUARED. “We believe organizations can’t afford outages or security gaps caused by manual certificate management. We built PkeyFx to remove that risk while helping customers prepare for what’s next, including post-quantum cryptography.”PkeyFx includes two core components:• Certificate Lifecycle Manager, which automates certificate discovery, issuance, renewal, and monitoring to reduce downtime and manual intervention.• Certificate Authority Manager, for providing control over private CA environments via secure key management and flexible trust architecture.ISSQUARED, by enabling crypto-agility and centralized control, helps enterprises strengthen their digital trust while evolving with evolving security requirements. ISSQUAREDcontinues to invest in the PkeyFx platform to support enterprise-scale environments with 24/7 reliability, compliance readiness, and proactive risk mitigation.________________________________________About ISSQUARED, Inc.ISSQUAREDis a leading provider of cybersecurity, identity management, cloud infrastructure, and managed services solutions to help organizations more securely and efficiently operate in a rapidly changing digital landscape.About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

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