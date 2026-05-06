From Iraq to Service: Alaa Jafar’s Journey of Resilience, Education, and Purpose

For U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Project Engineer and Contracting Officer Representative Alaa Jafar, resilience was never optional; it was learned early.

Jafar grew up in southern Iraq during the years of conflict. Daily life was shaped by instability and fear.

“I grew up in wars,” she said. “I’ve seen everything.”

As a child, she remembers taking precautions during air raids, including taping windows to prevent shattered glass.

Those experiences remained with her, shaping her outlook and approach to life.

Jafar comes from a family deeply rooted in education. Her father served as a high school principal. Other relatives became educators, judges, or academics.

However, their prominence and opposition to Saddam Hussein’s regime placed them at risk. “They killed 70 members of my extended family with the same last name,” Jafar said.

After her father was repeatedly imprisoned, the family determined that it was no longer safe to remain in Iraq. In the mid-1990s, after deciding to leave Iraq, Jafar’s family fled on foot, spending several days traveling through the northern regions before reaching Syria.

“We walked six days,” she said.

Their journey, though difficult and filled with uncertainty, led the family to eventually settle in Syria as refugees for approximately five years.

Although highly educated, Jafar’s family faced limited opportunities due to their status. Driven by concern for her children’s future, Jafar’s mother sought United Nations assistance, which ultimately helped the family secure relocation to the United States.

In 1999, Jafar and her family immigrated to Michigan, beginning a new chapter. She became a U.S. citizen in 2005. Like many immigrants, the family had to start over with limited resources. While working multiple jobs, Jafar continued her education.

“I worked in laundry, daycare, and retail,” she said.

At the same time, she pursued higher education, eventually earning a master’s in structural engineering. Throughout this journey, her mother played a central role in shaping her path.

“My mom told us, ‘Get a degree that opens doors,’” Jafar said.

That advice, she said, proved critical not only for her but for her entire family. Jafar joined the USACE in 2008, spending 15 years in the Detroit District before accepting an overseas assignment with the Middle East District. She explained that her decision to work in Kuwait was motivated by both professional opportunities and personal ties.

“I missed the Middle East,” she said. The cultural familiarity and connection to the region drew her back.

Through her work with the Middle East District, Jafar supports projects aiding U.S. and partner nation missions while reconnecting with a region that shaped her early life.

Today, Jafar’s journey stands as a testament to both hardship and achievement. She is a mother, an engineer, and a leader whose life experiences continue to inform her perspective.

“I didn’t want my kids to see what I saw,” she said.

Her past shaped her resilience. She added that it has given her the ability to adapt and remain steady in uncertain situations.

“You learn how to survive,” she said.

Jafar sees her move to the United States as a turning point that allowed her and her family to rebuild.

“This is the land of opportunity,” she said.

But she emphasized that success requires determination.

“You have to work for it,” she said.

From war and displacement to engineering and public service, Jafar’s life continues to be shaped by resilience, strengthened through education, and driven by purpose. She continues this journey today, supporting critical missions and carrying forward lessons from her past.