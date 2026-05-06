Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Blue Jacket of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Apprentice Gabriela Avecillas

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms recognized Hospital Apprentice Gabriela Y. Avecillas as the command’s Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026, honoring her dedication to patient care, compassion for military families, and contributions to operational readiness through maternal and newborn health services.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Avecillas serves in the Maternal Infant Nursing Department, commonly known as MIND, where she supports expectant mothers, newborns, and healthcare providers throughout the childbirth process at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms.

“I support beneficiaries through childbirth by providing maternal and newborn care, assisting providers, and ensuring a safe delivery,” said Avecillas.

Her role places her at the center of one of the most meaningful moments in many military families’ lives. From assisting during labor and delivery to helping ensure mothers and newborns receive safe, compassionate care, Avecillas said her daily responsibilities directly support both patient wellbeing and force readiness.

“My work supports the mission by providing safe, compassionate care to families during one of the most important moments of their lives,” she said. “Being part of these cherished experiences helps strengthen families and supports overall readiness.”

According to Avecillas, the opportunity to support patients during life-changing moments is one of the most fulfilling aspects of serving in Navy Medicine.

“The most rewarding part of my job is being trusted to care for families during such a life-changing moment,” she said. “It’s an honor to support families as they welcome new life and create memories they will cherish forever.”

Avecillas has served in the Navy for approximately two years and said her passion for healthcare and helping others inspired her to pursue a career in Navy Medicine. As the first member of her family to serve in the military, she said the experience has been both personally meaningful and professionally rewarding.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunities, growth, and knowledge the Navy has given me,” she said.

Being named Blue Jacket of the Quarter (BJOQ), she added, serves as both a recognition of her efforts and motivation to continue developing as a Sailor and healthcare professional.

“Being selected as BJOQ means so much to me, and it’s a reminder that my hard work and dedication are truly making a difference,” said Avecillas. “It also motivates me to keep growing, supporting my team, and giving my best to the patients and families I care for every day.”

Outside of work, Avecillas enjoys reading and working out, activities she said help her maintain balance and recharge outside the clinical environment.

For others entering the medical field, Avecillas emphasized the importance of empathy and continual professional growth.

“Stay compassionate, keep learning, and remember the impact you have on patients and families every day,” she said.

At NMRTC Twentynine Palms, Sailors like Avecillas play a vital role in supporting the health, readiness, and resilience of warfighters and military families across the installation.