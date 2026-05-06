Brown, LLC Welcomes Former DOJ Civil Fraud Section Senior Trial Counsel to False Claims Act Practice

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm Tom Morris, Whistleblower Lawyer at Brown, LLC Nationally Acclaimed Law Firm

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC, a nationally recognized whistleblower law firm and leader in False Claims Act (FCA) litigation, today announced that Albert Thomas “Tom” Morris has joined the firm as a Partner in its whistleblower practice. With nearly two decades as a Senior Trial Counsel and Trial Attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Fraud Section, Morris brings substantial government-side experience in healthcare fraud, defense contractor fraud, Anti-Kickback Statute violations, and major qui tam recoveries.

Morris joins Brown, LLC after a distinguished career prosecuting complex False Claims Act cases on behalf of the United States. His accomplishments include first-chair trial and litigation work in high-stakes matters involving Medicare fraud, Medicare Advantage overbilling, defective pricing on military contracts, and defense contractor fraud.

“Tom joining Brown, LLC is a major moment for our whistleblower practice,” said Jason T. Brown, Head of Brown, LLC and former FBI Special Agent and Legal Advisor. “False Claims Act litigation often turns on knowing exactly how the Department of Justice evaluates, investigates, litigates, and resolves these cases. Tom has lived that world at the highest level. His experience gives our whistleblower clients an even stronger platform to pursue meaningful recoveries for taxpayers and hold powerful wrongdoers accountable.”

Tom Morris Background & DOJ Achievements

During his tenure at the DOJ, Morris focused on healthcare fraud, government contract fraud, procurement fraud, and federal program fraud. Notable matters he handled or helped prosecute include:

• A $57 million settlement involving radiation remediation work at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard.

• A $62 million defective pricing settlement involving military contracts.

• A $90 million Medicare Advantage settlement involving Sutter Health.

• Industry-wide defective body armor litigation resulting in approximately $138 million in settlements.

• Lead counsel in a nine-week jury trial that secured a $32 million False Claims Act verdict against three individuals and two corporate defendants for defrauding Medicare at a critical access hospital (with the Fifth Circuit upholding a key materiality ruling on continued government payments).

Before his public service at the DOJ, Morris was an equity partner at K&L Gates LLP, where he handled complex civil litigation, insurance coverage, securities matters, trials, arbitrations, and appeals. He began his career as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Francis W. Bullock of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. He earned his J.D. with high honors from Duke University School of Law (Duke Law Journal) and holds a B.S.B.A. magna cum laude from Georgetown University and an M.L.A. with highest honors from Johns Hopkins University.

“I am excited to join Brown, LLC and continue working on cases that protect taxpayers, patients, investors, government programs, and honest businesses,” said Tom Morris. “Whistleblowers play a critical role in exposing fraud that may otherwise remain hidden. Brown, LLC has built a strong national platform for representing whistleblowers, and I look forward to helping individuals come forward with well-developed, meaningful claims.”

About Brown, LLC – National Whistleblower Law Firm

Brown, LLC is a nationally recognized whistleblower and complex litigation law firm representing clients in high-stakes matters involving fraud against the government, investors, taxpayers, patients, and public programs. Led by former FBI Special Agent Jason T. Brown, the firm handles False Claims Act (qui tam), SEC whistleblower, CFTC whistleblower, IRS whistleblower, anti-money laundering, healthcare fraud, Medicare and Medicaid fraud, defense contractor fraud, pharmaceutical fraud, customs fraud, procurement fraud, and other whistleblower matters nationwide.

The firm has helped secure more than $1 billion in aggregate settlements and judgments across its litigation practice, including major whistleblower recoveries such as the Raytheon matter (overall DOJ resolution exceeding $950 million, with the False Claims Act portion at $428 million — the second-largest procurement fraud recovery under the FCA) and a $350 million Walgreens whistleblower resolution. The settlements resolved allegations only, and the settling defendants did not admit liability. Past results don’t guarantee future success.

“Brown, LLC has always believed that serious whistleblower cases require serious firepower,” added Attorney Brown. “Tom’s arrival reflects our continued commitment to building one of the strongest whistleblower teams in the country.”

Despite high demand, Brown, LLC continues to offer free and confidential consultations to many potential whistleblowers while remaining highly selective about the matters it accepts. The firm evaluates cases involving Medicare and Medicaid fraud, defense contractor fraud, government procurement fraud, kickbacks, upcoding, billing fraud, securities fraud, customs fraud, tariff evasion, tax fraud, and other misconduct that may give rise to whistleblower claims.

Relevant Case Numbers and Legal Matter Information

This press release references the following prior legal matters, settlements, verdicts, and whistleblower recoveries:

• Hunters Point / Tetra Tech EC: United States of America ex rel. Arthur R. Jahr, III, Anthony Smith & Donald K. Wadsworth v. Tetra Tech EC Inc., Civil Action No. 3:13-cv-3835 JD, Northern District of California.

• L3 Technologies / Communications Systems West Investigation. DOJ $62 million settlement involving L3 Technologies Inc. and its Communications System West division, announced May 22, 2025.

• Sutter Health Medicare Advantage: United States ex rel. Ormsby v. Sutter Health, et al., No. 15-CV-01062-LB, Northern District of California.

• Defective Body Armor / Zylon Litigation: United States v. Honeywell International, Inc., No. 08-CV-00961 (PLF), District of Columbia.

• Critical Access Hospital Medicare Fraud Trial: United States ex rel. Aldridge v. Corporate Management, Inc., et al., District Court No. 1:16-cv-00369-HTW-LRA, Southern District of Mississippi. Related Fifth Circuit appeal numbers are 21-60568 and 22-60145.

• Raytheon / RTX: United States ex rel. Atesoglu v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, No. 21-CV-10690-PBS, District of Massachusetts.

• Walgreens: United States ex rel. Awa v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-1617, consolidated into United States ex rel. Novak v. Walgreens, et al., Case No. 1:18-cv-05452, Northern District of Illinois.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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