SAIQ Wins ServiceNow AI Innovation Award for CRM

LinkedIn post from Glen McCollum, ServiceNow Director of Global Partner Marketing

Deal intelligence platform recognized as the top AI innovation in ServiceNow’s CRM ecosystem at Knowledge 2026, as enterprise platforms embrace the agentic era

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAIQ, the deal intelligence layer for enterprise CRM, today announced that it has been awarded the ServiceNow AI Innovation Award for CRM at Knowledge 2026, ServiceNow’s flagship annual conference. The award recognizes SAIQ as the most innovative AI-powered application in ServiceNow’s CRM ecosystem, honoring partners who are “boldly redefining how work gets done through the transformative power of the ServiceNow AI Platform.”The recognition comes during a pivotal moment for enterprise CRM. At the Knowledge 2026 opening keynote, ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott, joined by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, declared that the AI pilot era is over and “Agentic Business” — where autonomous AI agents execute governed work across the enterprise — is here now. McDermott positioned ServiceNow as “the AI agent of agents” — a platform that discovers, governs, and executes AI across the entire enterprise — while Huang argued that agentic AI is “fully accretive” for software companies, elevating ambition rather than just reducing costs.RECOGNIZED FOR INNOVATION THAT CANNOT BE REPLICATED BY PROMPTINGSAIQ was recognized for building six capabilities that require persistent infrastructure and domain engineering — none of which can be replicated by prompting a general-purpose AI model:1. Persistent Deal Memory: A versioned knowledge graph of every deal that survives across meetings, sellers, & model versions.2. Commercial Ontology: Machine-ready Product Intelligence Packs with atomic value drivers, scoring models, & customized bundle logic calibrated to each customer’s catalog.3. Verified Stakeholder State: Timestamped roles, influence scores, and fail-closed verification gates.4. Delta Reasoning: After each new signal, SAIQ recalculates only what changed and surfaces the strategic implication.5. Governed Autonomy: HITL pause/resume at real decision boundaries, approval routing, & complete audit trails.6. Reproducibility: Versioned workflows, confidence markers, and back testing against real outcomes.“The enterprise AI landscape is evolving at extraordinary speed,” said Kevin Gregson, CEO and Co-Founder of SAIQ. “Every major CRM platform is racing to become intelligent infrastructure — APIs, agents, headless architecture. But agents without deal-specific context produce generic output. SAIQ is the persistent intelligence layer that captures the value of everything flowing through CRM — the understanding of which customer needs what, at what price, through which stakeholder, against which competitor. That intelligence is what makes the agentic enterprise trustworthy for complex B2B selling.”PROVEN IN THE MOST COMPETITIVE SELLING ENVIRONMENT ON EARTH“Our customers didn’t choose SAIQ because AI is trendy,” said Gregson. “They chose it because in head-to-head competitive fights, deal intelligence is the difference between winning and losing. SAIQ gives every rep the institutional knowledge of the organization’s best performer — persistent, governed, methodology-enforced, and compounding with every deal closed.”THE INTELLIGENCE LAYER FOR THE AGENTIC ENTERPRISEThe award arrives as enterprise CRM undergoes a fundamental transformation. ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2026 announcements — including AI Control Tower, Action Fabric, and 20 new AI Specialists — reflect an industry-wide shift toward autonomous, agent-driven workflows. NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang described a future where “virtually all SaaS companies will become AaaS — Agentic as a Service.” Michael Park, ServiceNow’s Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Channels, has emphasized that customers are “seeking the fastest path from AI ambition to real business results.”SAIQ’s architecture is purpose-built for this shift. The platform registers as a specialized agent team inside ServiceNow’s AI Agent Fabric, surfaces governed workflows through AI Control Tower, and consumes cross-system signals through Workflow Data Fabric — native and architectural, not a bolt-on. SAIQ’s platform-agnostic architecture extends beyond ServiceNow with two-click integration to Salesforce and HubSpot, positioning the company as the deal intelligence layer for the agentic CRM era across all major platforms.ABOUT SAIQSAIQ is the deal intelligence layer for enterprise CRM. The platform captures the intelligence value of everything flowing through CRM — persistent deal memory, commercial ontology, and governed autonomy that gives every rep the institutional knowledge of the organization’s best performer. Built natively on the ServiceNow platform with two-click extensibility to Salesforce and HubSpot, SAIQ is used by four of the top five global insurance brokerages to win in the most competitive zero-sum selling environment on earth. SAIQ is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit salesassistiq.ai

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