Central Coast VNA & Hospice Expands Focus on Aging-in-Place Support as Regional Demand Grows

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

Nonprofit home health provider marks 75 years of service as Central Coast families increasingly seek care options that allow seniors to remain safely at home.

When we sit down with a family who is navigating a serious illness or thinking about what care looks like for a parent, the questions they ask are very human ones” — Jane Russo

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice, a nonprofit home healthcare organization serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and South Santa Clara counties, is expanding its community education and outreach efforts around aging-in-place care services . The initiative responds to a growing number of families in the region seeking structured, professional support to help older adults live safely and independently at home, a trend observed broadly across California and the nation as the senior population continues to grow.The organization, which celebrates its 75th year of service in 2026, provides home health care , palliative care, hospice care, and community-based services to patients across the Central Coast. As demand for in-home options intensifies, VNA & Hospice is working to ensure families in the area have clear access to information about what home-based care entails, how it is accessed, and what clinical and personal support it can provide across a range of health conditions and life stages.A Growing Need Across the RegionThe aging population of California's Central Coast reflects national trends. Monterey and surrounding counties already count a significant portion of residents aged 65 and older, and that number is expected to grow in the years ahead. At the same time, surveys consistently show that the overwhelming majority of older adults prefer to remain in their own homes as they age rather than transition to a facility, a preference that places increasing pressure on families to understand and navigate care planning options in advance.Chronic illness prevalence among older adults is also rising, with a substantial share of seniors managing one or more ongoing conditions that benefit from regular clinical monitoring, medication management, or skilled nursing support at home. Without clear guidance, families often face these circumstances with limited information and under significant emotional stress.VNA & Hospice has observed this directly over decades of community service. The organization's interdisciplinary teams, which include nurses, therapists, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers, regularly work with families who are encountering home health or hospice care for the first time and need practical, plain-language support in understanding their options.Comprehensive Care Delivered at HomeThe services VNA & Hospice provides span multiple points of need, from early support for those managing a chronic condition to end-of-life care for patients and their families. Specific services include:Skilled nursing care provided by Registered Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses in the patient's home, medication management, wound care, and post-surgical recovery support, chronic disease management for conditions including cardiac illness, diabetes, and respiratory disease, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, palliative care for individuals with serious illness focused on comfort, symptom relief, and quality of life, hospice care for end-of-life support including interdisciplinary team visits, emotional and spiritual care, family support, and bereavement services, and medical social services and care coordination.Each care plan is developed in collaboration with the patient's physician and is tailored to individual goals, preferences, and clinical needs. All services are delivered in the home, allowing patients to remain in familiar surroundings with family close by."When we sit down with a family who is navigating a serious illness or thinking about what care looks like for a parent, the questions they ask are very human ones," said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. "They want to know whether their loved one can stay home. They want to understand who will be involved in the care, what a typical visit looks like, and who they can call. After 75 years, we have built relationships with families across this region around those conversations, and this work is about making sure more people know those conversations are available to them."Serving Families Across Four CountiesCentral Coast VNA & Hospice serves patients in communities across Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, San Benito County, and South Santa Clara County. The organization's clinical staff regularly travels to communities throughout the region, including Salinas, Hollister, King City, Watsonville, and surrounding areas, to ensure that patients in rural and underserved communities have access to the same quality of care available in more densely populated areas.As a nonprofit organization, Central Coast VNA & Hospice reinvests in community services and patient care rather than shareholder returns. This structure reflects its founding mission: to ensure that all residents of the Central Coast have access to compassionate, skilled care in the place they call home, regardless of their ability to pay or where they live.The organization accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal, and many other insurance plans. Staff are available to help families understand coverage, eligibility, and available benefits including veterans' programs that may apply to eligible patients.For more information about aging-in-place care services and support options available through Central Coast VNA & Hospice, visit https://ccvna.com or contact the organization at info@ccvna.com or 831-372-6668.Central Coast VNA & Hospice5 Lower Ragsdale Dr.Monterey, CA 93940Phone: 831-372-6668Email: info@ccvna.comWebsite: https://ccvna.com About Central Coast VNA & HospiceCentral Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit home healthcare organization founded in 1951. It provides home health, palliative care, hospice care, and community services to residents of Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and South Santa Clara counties through an interdisciplinary team of nurses, therapists, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers.

Why Choose Central Coast Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.