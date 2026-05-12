Illinois Real Estate Startup IvyGro Debuts AI-Enabled Homebuying and Selling Platform

Illinois Homebuyers and Sellers Save Your Money Now

IvyGro launches an AI-driven platform in Illinois, offering $2,399 flat-fee listings and buyer rebates to save homeowners thousands over traditional commissions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IvyGro, a real estate technology company based in Illinois, has launched an AI-powered platform designed to support homebuyers and sellers through digital tools, licensed agent support, and alternative pricing structures.The company’s platform combines artificial intelligence with flat-fee listing options and commission rebate programs aimed at providing consumers with additional flexibility during residential real estate transactions.According to IvyGro, the platform uses AI to help users identify properties based on preferences such as budget, location, and lifestyle considerations. The technology is intended to simplify parts of the home search process while maintaining access to licensed real estate professionals throughout the transaction.“IvyGro was created to explore a more transparent and technology-enabled approach to real estate,” said Kirtan, founder and CEO of IvyGro. “Our goal is to provide consumers with tools and pricing options that can help them navigate the buying and selling process more efficiently.”In addition to its AI-powered search features, IvyGro offers listing services through a flat-fee pricing model rather than a percentage-based commission structure. The company also provides commission rebate opportunities for eligible buyers, subject to transaction terms and state regulations.The launch comes as technology continues to reshape the residential real estate industry, with consumers increasingly seeking digital-first experiences, pricing transparency, and alternative service models.While the platform emphasizes automation and data-driven recommendations, IvyGro says licensed real estate professionals remain involved in negotiations, contracts, inspections, and closing coordination.Currently operating in Illinois, the company plans to continue expanding awareness of its services among buyers and sellers looking for technology-assisted real estate solutions.About IvyGroIvyGro is an AI-powered real estate platform that connects buyers and sellers with licensed agents while offering commission rebates and flat-fee listing services. Designed to simplify the real estate process and reduce costs, IvyGro empowers consumers with smarter tools, greater transparency, and significant financial savings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.