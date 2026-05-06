Plaza Hotel & Casino to hold special $250,000 Super Bingo event, July 3-5, with largest prize purse in event history

Super Bingo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

To mark nation’s 250th anniversary, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold a special $250,000 Super Bingo event, July 3-5, with largest prize purse in event history

The Plaza will be celebrating its 55th anniversary and the 250th anniversary of our great country in July, so it is only fitting we make our Super Bingo event that month our biggest and best ever.” — Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home to downtown Las Vegas’ only bingo room, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold a special $250,000 Super Bingo event to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, July 3-5. This special Super Bingo will offer the largest prize purse ever for the event that happens monthly at the Plaza.

“The Plaza will be celebrating its 55th anniversary and the 250th anniversary of our great country in July, so it is only fitting that we make our Super Bingo event that month our biggest and best ever,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Our Super Bingo events have always drawn a packed crowd to our convention space, and we anticipate the July event to sell out quickly.”

Super Bingo draws nearly 1,000 people from across the country and as far away as Hawaii and Canada for the opportunity to win big playing fun-filled games of bingo over multiple days while socializing with like-minded bingo players.

For the special July event, bingo-only registration is $250 per person with game play on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5. Players can also add an exclusive five-night hotel package for $200 per person, with no resort fee, for check-in on Thursday, July 2 and check out on Monday, July 6. Players who stay for the long weekend will also get to enjoy the holiday festivities at the Plaza, including two nights of live fireworks.

Registration for $250,000 Super Bingo in July and the hotel package is available online at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/bingo/250-years-250000-super-bingo-2/.

All Super Bingo players receive one 6-on paper pack for both days, two daubers, free drinks via an open bar at all sessions, all American boxed lunches both days, and $10 in free slot play after the first day’s session. For the July event, the Plaza will also provide an ice cream float bar, holiday themed doughnuts from Pinkbox Doughnuts, and a photo booth where players can pose and post about the games and the fun they are having.

For July’s $250,000 Super Bingo, 20 games will pay $1,999 each, with a super coverall of $60,000, second place of $15,000, and third place of $10,020 each day. All prizes will be paid in cash. Players must be present to win.

Besides the monthly Super Bingo events, the Plaza’s Bingo room offers six daily bingo sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and is located two floors above the main casino. By parking on the third floor of the Plaza’s self-parking garage, guests have convenient and direct access to the Plaza’s bingo room.

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street, the Plaza has transformed its historic location into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining. Its glittering porte-cochère is home to the outdoor Carousel Bar that offers handmade cocktails inside a life-sized, animated Vegas-themed carousel setting. The Plaza has nearly 1,000 modern rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown’s only bingo hall, and 30,000 sq. ft. of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. The Plaza brought the rodeo back to downtown Las Vegas with its CORE Arena, downtown’s only outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar’s Steakhouse in the hotel’s iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. The Plaza has a lounge-style sports book, hundreds of slot machines, nearly two dozen table games on an 80,000-square-foot casino floor as well as downtown’s first and only smokefree and social media friendly gaming space. A rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, and dedicated Pickleball courts provide a variety of outdoor amenities. For more information on the award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit www.plazahotelcasino.com and follow @plazalasvegas on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Super Bingo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

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