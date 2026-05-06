Build My Online Store Launches One-Toggle Agentic Commerce Catalog for AI Shopping Channels

BMOS helps ecommerce sellers publish once and make their products discoverable across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and future agentic shopping interfaces.

BMOS was built around one idea: publish once, then make the catalog available everywhere AI agents shop. No coding, no vendor lock-in, and no waiting for one platform to define the future of commerce.” — Michael Michelini, AI Storefront Architect

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Build My Online Store today announced the launch of its agentic commerce catalog layer, giving ecommerce sellers a push-button way to publish product data for AI shopping agents and conversational purchase channels. BMOS lets merchants build or connect a product catalog, activate “Enable In-Context Selling on AI Agents,” and publish a structured feed designed to support both ACP, the Agentic Commerce Protocol, and UCP, the Universal Commerce Protocol. For sellers, the product is built to turn existing catalog data into clean, agent-readable product records with titles, images, pricing, variants, checkout links, return policies, and machine-ready metadata.AI shopping is moving commerce from search pages and storefront visits toward conversations, agents, voice interfaces, smart glasses, phones, speakers, car dashboards, and other surfaces where a customer asks for an outcome and an agent completes the task. BMOS gives independent merchants, Amazon sellers, Shopify store owners, dropshippers, catalog brands, and agencies a practical way to prepare for that shift without rebuilding their ecommerce stack.“Most merchants do not need another complicated channel to manage. They need a simple way to make their products readable, discoverable, and sellable wherever AI agents are helping customers shop,” said Michael Michelini, AI Storefront Architect at Build My Online Store. “BMOS was built around one idea: publish once, then make the catalog available everywhere AI agents shop. No coding, no vendor lock-in, and no waiting for one platform to define the future of commerce.”BMOS supports both ACP and UCP, giving merchants a standards-aware path into AI-native shopping experiences such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and future agentic interfaces as the ecosystem develops. The platform is designed to work with existing payment providers and supports human checkout links as well as machine-ready checkout paths.BMOS also connects with HeadlessDomains.com , which is creating persistent, machine-readable identity infrastructure for the agentic web. Merchants can sync product feed data into a .agent identity record, making a store easier for agents to discover, verify, and route to. Through HeadlessProfiles.com , those agent-readable records can also become human-readable profiles, giving customers and merchants a clearer view of who or what an agent represents.The result is a new channel strategy for online sellers: not only search engine optimization, marketplace listings, social ads, or storefront optimization, but agent discoverability. BMOS is built for a market where customers may ask an AI assistant, also known as an agent, to buy a gift, reorder supplies, compare product options, or purchase from a trusted seller without opening a browser.“Agentic commerce should not be limited to enterprise retailers with large engineering teams,” said Michelini. “The opportunity is much bigger when any serious merchant can turn on an agent-ready catalog and meet buyers inside the interfaces customers already use.”Build My Online Store helps merchants publish structured catalogs, become discoverable by AI agents, and enable their products to be bought and sold across the agentic, post-browser web.

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