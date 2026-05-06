Wanderly and LaborEdge Deliver Industry’s Fastest Marketplace-to-ATS Integration

Two years after their initial partnership, the companies have perfected a seamless end-to-end marketplace-to-ATS integration in healthcare staffing.

Adding AI-powered screening on top of that will give recruiters back hours every week they currently spend sorting through candidates manually.” — Shail Arora

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanderly , a leading digital marketplace transforming how healthcare professionals connect with employers, and LaborEdge , a healthcare staffing technology provider, today announced major upgrades to their technology integration. New clients can now go live and start receiving candidate applications from Wanderly’s marketplace within 24 hours of onboarding.Speed to submission is the single biggest bottleneck in healthcare staffing. Recruiters lose days toggling between disconnected platforms to source candidates, review credentials, and submit them to facilities. Every hour of delay means unfilled roles, overworked hospital staff, and lost revenue for the staffing firm. Agencies need candidates flowing into their pipeline the same day they go live on a new platform, not weeks later.Jobs posted in LaborEdge’s NexusATS automatically publish to Wanderly’s marketplace, reaching hundreds of thousands of travel nurses and allied techs. Applications route back into the recruiter’s ATS in real time. No manual data entry. No duplicate profiles. The full loop, from job post to candidate application, runs without the recruiter lifting a finger.“When we launched this partnership in 2024, we built the first true marketplace-to-ATS connection in healthcare staffing. Since then, we’ve truly perfected the onboarding experience. A new client can sign up today and have qualified travel nurse applications in their ATS tomorrow. That kind of speed to submission changes the game for agencies filling urgent hospital needs.” said Zia Rahman, CEO and Founder of Wanderly.AI-Powered Recruiter Suite Launching Q2 2026Wanderly is also launching a new suite of AI features by Q2 2026. The tools will let recruiters automate candidate screening, instantly match professionals to their most urgent open positions, and surface top talent across every U.S. market. For agencies managing hundreds of applications across dozens of specialties and locations, this replaces hours of manual profile review with automated, intelligent matching.“Two years in, the results speak for themselves. Our mutual clients are filling roles faster because the technology actually works end to end. Adding AI-powered screening on top of that will give recruiters back hours every week they currently spend sorting through candidates manually.” said Shail Arora, President of LaborEdge.About WanderlyWanderly is a reimagined AI recruitment marketplace purpose-built for the healthcare staffing industry. With a deep focus on the future of work in healthcare, Wanderly leverages AI to seamlessly connect healthcare professionals, staffing agencies, workforce management providers, and health systems. Our mission goes beyond solving a nurse shortage - it’s about accelerating meaningful connections with greater speed, transparency, and efficiency. Wanderly has created an integrated ecosystem that resonates with clinicians and partners alike, redefining how talent and opportunity align across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.wanderly.us About LaborEdgeLaborEdge is the leading healthcare staffing technology company focused on making workforce management simpler and more efficient. From prospecting to payroll, LaborEdge covers every step of the staffing process. Our flagship product, NexusATS, help agencies work more efficiently, stay compliant, and make smarter staffing decisions. Learn more at www.laboredge.com

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