University Interscholastic League Enters Agreement with Rank One to Enhance Student Eligibility and Transfer Management

Agreement streamlines compliance and connects more than 1,500 schools through a single, statewide platform

AUSTIN, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has entered into an agreement with Rank One as its official state form management sponsor to streamline student eligibility, transfer management, and compliance processes across Texas. The agreement connects the UIL directly with the platform already used by hundreds of school districts statewide, creating a more efficient and unified system for managing student participation.Through this collaboration, UIL-required eligibility forms, transfer workflows, and varsity eligibility lists will be managed within a single system—reducing administrative burden for schools and improving visibility for the UIL. Schools will no longer need to rely on multiple platforms or paper-based processes to complete essential compliance tasks.Texas oversees one of the largest interscholastic programs in the country, serving more than 1,500 member schools and millions of students. This agreement represents a significant step toward modernizing how eligibility and transfer decisions are managed at scale, ensuring greater consistency, transparency, and efficiency across the state."Working with the UIL is an important milestone for our organization and the schools we serve," said Jason McKay, Chief Executive Officer of Rank One. "Our goal is to simplify complex processes for schools while helping ensure that every student is cleared for participation. Bringing these workflows into one connected platform allows schools and the UIL to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence.""We are proud to work with Rank One to improve how our schools manage eligibility and transfers," said Jamey Harrison, UIL Executive Director. "Moving these processes into a consistent system on a single platform helps simplify workflows, enhances compliance, and keeps the focus where it belongs: on students and their educational experiences.""This agreement strengthens our ability to serve Texas schools and student participants," said Ray Zepeda, UIL Director of Athletics. "By modernizing eligibility and transfer processes, we are providing our member schools with better tools while reinforcing our commitment to fairness, consistency, and student support across all UIL activities."Key capabilities of the agreement include:• Digital eligibility and transfer workflows for UIL-required processes• Real-time tracking of submissions, statuses, and determinations• Centralized roster-based eligibility management for member schoolsThe UIL-integrated platform is expected to roll out statewide, with additional communication, training, and implementation support provided to schools in the coming weeks.About Rank OneRank One is a leading provider of extracurricular activity management software for K–12 school districts across the United States. Its platform helps schools manage compliance, scheduling, communication, and student participation in athletics, fine arts, and other activities. Rank One serves thousands of schools nationwide and is committed to reducing administrative burden while improving the experience for students, families, and educators. Learn more at www.rankone.com About the University Interscholastic League (UIL)The University Interscholastic League exists to provide equitable and educational extracurricular contests for its more than 1,500 member schools across the State of Texas. Created in 1910 by The University of Texas at Austin, the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world with more than one million student participants in academic, athletic and music competitions. For more information, please visit uiltexas.org.

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