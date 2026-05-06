Gallo Contracting Named Best Atlanta Custom Home Builder of 2026

Atlanta’s Gallo Contracting wins the 2026 Click360 Award for excellence in custom home building, innovative digital design, and personalized craftsmanship.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallo Contracting, a premier name in high-end residential construction and remodeling, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the Click360 Award for Best Atlanta Custom Home Builder of 2026 . This prestigious honor recognizes the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, its mastery of the design-build process, and its reputation for transforming client visions into architectural masterpieces across the Greater Atlanta area.The Click360 Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and leadership. Gallo Contracting secured the top spot in this highly competitive category by consistently delivering a "start-to-finish" experience that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. By utilizing advanced digital imaging, Gallo allows homeowners to visualize their project in stunning detail before a single nail is driven, ensuring complete alignment between vision and execution.Joe Romano, founder of Gallo Contracting, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the company’s focus on the client experience.“Being named the Best Atlanta Custom Home Builder by Click360 is a testament to the passion we pour into every project,” said Joe Romano. “Since starting this company in 2001, our philosophy has always been ‘quality over quantity.’ This award belongs to our dedicated team and the homeowners who trust us to build their sanctuaries. We don’t just build houses; we build the backdrop for people’s lives.”Gallo Contracting distinguishes itself through a specialized, low-volume model. By intentionally limiting the number of projects they accept, the firm ensures that every home—from expansive custom builds to luxury room additions—receives meticulous attention to detail and personalized project management. This approach has made them a trusted partner in prestigious communities including Marietta, Smyrna, Roswell, and Decatur.This award marks a significant milestone for Gallo Contracting as it enters its 25th year of operation under Romano’s leadership. As the Atlanta residential landscape continues to evolve, Gallo remains at the forefront of the industry, combining 30+ years of expertise with a forward-thinking approach to sustainable and functional design.About Gallo ContractingFounded in 2001 by Joe Romano, Gallo Contracting is a high-quality, low-volume construction company serving the Greater Atlanta region. Specializing in custom home builds, luxury renovations, and seamless room additions, the firm is known for its "work of art" approach to construction. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and superior craftsmanship, Gallo Contracting manages every phase of the build process to ensure projects are delivered on time, on budget, and beyond expectation.Learn more: https://www.gallocontractingatl.com/ About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards honor businesses demonstrating exceptional service, innovation, and leadership across a variety of industries. These prestigious accolades are awarded to organizations that set themselves apart through a commitment to excellence and a proven track record of delivering outstanding value to clients and communities.Learn more: https://www.click360awards.com/

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