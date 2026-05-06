Monaco to Host Historic Puerto Rican Cultural and Gastronomic Delegation Led by RMG Arte y Cultura

H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco alongside Jesus D. Suárez, Billy Ocasio , Jaime Moctezuma , Carlos Ruiz and Lissette Guzmán during a distinguished meeting in Monaco highlighting international collaboration, culture and global initiatives.

RMG Arte y Cultura and NMPRAC bring Puerto Rican music, fashion and award-winning chefs to Monaco in an international cultural showcase.

Culture, health and heritage have the power to unite nations and create a lasting human impact beyond borders.” — Dr. Jesus D Suarez

MONACO, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Principality of Monaco to Host Historic Puerto Rican Cultural and Gastronomic DelegationRMG Art & Culture and the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture Lead Historic Puerto Rican Cultural Presentation in Monaco Alongside Ángel “Cucco” Peña and Renowned Award-Winning ChefsThe Principality of Monaco will host a distinguished Puerto Rican cultural and gastronomic agenda as part of an international initiative coordinated by Renaissance Medical Group ( RMG Arte y Cultura ), in partnership with the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture (NMPRAC) in Chicago and AMI. This high-profile international event will bring together iconic figures from Puerto Rican music, culture, fashion, and cuisine, showcasing Puerto Rican talent and identity on one of Europe’s most prestigious stages.As part of the official agenda, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco will receive the leaders of both organizations, RMG CEO Jesús Suárez and Executive Vice President Lissette Guzmán, former Executive Director of the Puerto Rican Institute of Culture Carlos R. Ruiz, and NMPRAC founders Billy , Verónica Ocasio and Jaime Moctezuma.Throughout the week of activities — culminating in an exclusive gala dinner — collaborative cultural initiatives between institutions in Monaco, NMPRAC, and Puerto Rico will be explored, strengthening artistic and cultural ties between both regions.Additionally, Monaco’s School of Gastronomy will host special workshops led by renowned Puerto Rican chefs and James Beard Award winners Raúl Correa, Xavier Pacheco, René Marichal, and New York-based chef Manolo Núñez, who will also lead the official gala dinner.The main event will feature legendary Puerto Rican musician Ángel “Cucco” Peña, who will be honored for his extraordinary artistic career. During the final evening, Peña will perform alongside musicians from the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by invited Puerto Rican artists including Kike Serrano and Los Pleneros del Exilio, a Puerto Rican musical group based in Madrid.The celebration will conclude with a special fashion presentation led by internationally recognized designer Giannina Azar and the participation of Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Fernández.This official reception underscores the diplomatic, cultural, and artistic significance of the event, as well as the growing international recognition of Puerto Rican cultural and community leadership. The initiative seeks to strengthen Puerto Rico’s presence on global stages such as Monaco, promote artistic exchange, and create new opportunities for the international projection of Puerto Rican culture and entrepreneurship.

A Gift to H.S.H. Prince Albert II: A Pure Puerto Rican Paso Fino Horse

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