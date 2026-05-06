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Gov. Cox to ceremonially sign bills supporting Utah families

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer J. Cox will ceremonially sign three bills aimed at supporting Utah families, expanding access to child care and strengthening family leave policies for state employees.

The ceremonial signing will include H.B. 190, Child Care Business Tax Credit; H.B. 290, Child Tax Credit Amendments; and H.B. 329, State Employee Maternity and Leave Amendments.

WHEN:
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
1:45 p.m.

WHERE:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
350 N. State Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84103

WHO:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Aimee Winder Newton, senior advisor and director of the Utah Office of Families
Sen. Heidi Balderree
Sen. Michael McKell
Rep. Ariel Defay
Rep. Tracy J. Miller
Rep. Jason E. Thompson
Emily Bell McCormick, The Policy Project

MEDIA:
Members of the media are invited to attend. Gov. Cox will provide brief remarks before ceremonially signing copies of the bills. Photo and video opportunities will be available.

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Gov. Cox to ceremonially sign bills supporting Utah families

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