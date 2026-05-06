The Cover Brothers Helps Homeowners Across North America Reduce Hot Tub Energy Costs with Premium Insulated Spa Covers

The Cover Brothers – Custom hot tub and swim spa replacement covers

The Cover Brothers discuss how insulated spa covers improve energy efficiency across the U.S. and Canada.

Many homeowners don’t realize how much energy loss comes from an old or poorly fitting hot tub cover.” — Michael Crosbie

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As energy costs continue rising across North America, more homeowners are looking for ways to improve the efficiency of their outdoor hot tubs and swim spas. According to George Trbovich of The Cover Brothers, one of the most overlooked factors affecting operating costs is the condition and quality of the spa cover itself.In a recent interview discussing trends in the hot tub industry, Trbovich explained that aging, undersized, or waterlogged hot tub covers can dramatically increase monthly energy consumption by allowing heat to continuously escape.“Many homeowners don’t realize how much energy loss comes from an old or poorly fitting hot tub cover,” said George Trbovich of The Cover Brothers. “A high-quality insulated spa cover helps retain heat, reduces strain on the heating system, and improves overall efficiency throughout the year.”The Cover Brothers, a North American hot tub cover specialist serving customers throughout Canada and the entire United States, manufactures custom replacement hot tub covers designed for a wide range of climates — from the hot temperatures of California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida to colder regions such as New York, Washington, Colorado, Michigan, and across Canada.According to Trbovich, climate conditions play a major role in determining the type of insulation and materials required for long-term spa cover performance.“We build covers for every type of environment,” Trbovich explained. “Customers in colder regions need maximum heat retention and durability during winter months, while warmer states still benefit from energy-efficient covers that protect against UV exposure, moisture, and year-round wear.”The Cover Brothers offers custom-fit replacement spa covers with premium upgrade options including:High-density foam insulationReinforced center hinge supportsUpgraded vapor barriersHeavy-duty marine-grade vinylEnergy-efficient tapered designsSwim spa cover solutionsCustom replacement covers for discontinued spa modelsTrbovich also noted that replacing an aging spa cover can help extend the lifespan of hot tub equipment by reducing stress on heating components and maintaining more consistent water temperatures.“A properly insulated cover doesn’t just save energy,” said Trbovich. “It also helps protect the customer’s investment by improving the overall performance and longevity of the spa.”With growing demand for outdoor wellness products and backyard living upgrades, The Cover Brothers continues expanding its custom hot tub cover services throughout North America.Canadian customers can learn more at:United States customers can visit:About The Cover BrothersThe Cover Brothers is a North American hot tub cover specialist providing premium custom hot tub covers , insulated spa covers, replacement spa covers, and swim spa covers for customers across Canada and the United States. The company focuses on energy-efficient spa cover solutions designed for durability, climate protection, and long-term performance.The Cover Brothers1-844-799-0071info@thecoverbrothers.ca

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