Nearly 1 in 4 Pennsylvanians are unpaid caregivers. Here’s how AI can help improve care

Senior Helpers launches InsightCare in Greater Philadelphia — AI remote monitoring for older adults that learns habits and proactively flags risks

HAVERTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Pennsylvania, 23% of adults are unpaid caregivers, according to an AARP report on Caregiving in the U.S. These family members are providing over $22 billion in unpaid care every year, providing everything from grocery shopping, meal prep, managing doctors’ visits, and helping people bathe and eat. Often, unpaid caregivers have put their own careers and ambitions on hold, experience social isolation, and may feel they can't leave—or worry about their loved one when they do.

There are also complicated factors: Some older adults don’t want to go to assisted living facilities, may not be ready for assisted living, or may not be able to afford it. Family members who live far away from loved ones want to know that person can get help when they need it.

Now, artificial intelligence may be able to help.

Senior Helpers, a leading provider of in-home senior care services, today announced the introduction of InsightCare remote monitoring technology for families in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

InsightCare offers an innovative solution for families who want to ensure their aging loved ones are safe and well while living independently at home. The system sends notifications in real time when it detects that someone may need help—and Alexa integration gives residents the ability to ask for help.

Here’s the AI advantage: The InsightCare monitoring system, powered by Zemplee, learns someone’s habits and patterns and can pick up on changes, often before family or professional caregivers do. The predictive technology to track key daily activities in real time, including sleep patterns, mobility, bathroom use, time in the kitchen, and other routines. By using predictive technology, InsightCare can help reduce risks before they become emergencies.

An independent study showed that AI remote monitoring reduced hospital days by 42%, reduced anxiety among older adults about staying at home independently by 60%, and increased peace of mind by 33%.

“InsightCare represents an exciting evolution in how we care for our clients,” says Kristin Krause, regional director of operations for Senior Helpers Havertown. “It’s a cost-effective, non-intrusive solution that promotes safety at home, captures meaningful subjective data, and provides reminders and companionship. This offering complements our traditional services by serving clients earlier, before hands-on care is needed, while still delivering exceptional value and peace of mind.”

InsightCare can be utilized in two ways:

As a standalone monitoring solution to support family caregivers

Combined with Senior Helpers' professional in-home care services for comprehensive support

The affordable, 24/7 monitoring solution addresses a growing need as more seniors choose to age in place while families seek ways to ensure their safety from a distance.

Senior Helpers is partnering with Zemplee, which provides AI-powered remote monitoring solutions for older adults aging in place and those in assisted living or care facilities.

For more information about InsightCare or Senior Helpers' in-home care services, call 610-789-4700 or visit insightcarebyseniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a premier provider of in-home senior care services, dedicated to helping older adults live independently with dignity and quality of life. With locations throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, Senior Helpers offers personalized care solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

About Zemplee

Zemplee provides AI-powered remote monitoring solutions for older adults aging in place and those in assisted living or care facilities. The company is committed to advancing digital equity and connected care technologies that enable healthier, more independent aging. Zemplee is a participant in the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP.

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